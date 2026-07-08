A Nigerian man is set to be rewarded after showcasing the 660 bottles of Aquafina water he had consumed in under six months

The man, a pharmacist, had revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he wanted to find out how much water he would drink over six months and made a conscious effort to keep the plastic bottles

After six months, he shared a picture of the 660 bottles of Aquafina water he had drunk, and it caught the attention of a popular doctor who has pledged to reward him

A Nigerian pharmacist, known on X as @mrmekzy_, is set to be rewarded by Dr Egemba Chinonso Fidelis, widely known as Aproko Doctor, for consuming 660 bottles of Aquafina water in the space of six months.

The pharmacist's feat became public knowledge after he released a picture of himself with empty packs of the Aquafina water, which he had drunk in the past six months.

A Nigerian man consumed 660 bottles of Aquafina water in six months. Photo Credit: (@mrmekzy_)

Source: Twitter

According to @mrmekzy_, at the start of the year 2026, he wanted to discover how much water he would drink in over six months and eventually a year, and decided to keep every single bottle of water he consumed.

Man consumes 660 bottles of Aquafina water

In his tweet on July 8, @mrmekzy_ revealed that he was able to drink 55 packs of 75cl Aquafina bottle water, which is 660 bottles and 495 litres of water in total. He wrote:

"At the beginning of this year, I wanted to find out how much water I’d drink over six months and eventually, a full year.

"So I made a conscious effort to keep every single bottle of water I finished, even the ones I drank while I was out. I’d put the empty bottles in my car and bring them home.

"Six months later, I’ve gone through 55 pack and 660 bottles of 75cl Aquafina, that’s a total of 495 liters of water.

"Not bad at all.🙂‍↔️💧."

The pharmacist's tweet went viral and caught the attention of Aproko Doctor, whose real name is Dr Egemba Chinonso Fidelis.

Aproko Doctor promised the pharmacist 'a container of water' and tagged the brand's handle. He tweeted:

"Make I tell @AquafinaNigeria to paste you one container of water. On me."

The pharmacist appreciated the doctor for his gesture.

"Ahhh my chief! Thank you o," he replied.

Aproko Doctor offers 'a container of water' to a pharmacist who consumed 660 bottles of Aquafina water. Photo Credit: @aproko_doctor

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Man's showcase of plastic bottles stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's display below:

@tej31620 said:

"You see one thing about comfort, e go dey make you do crazy things person wey dey struggle or who is worried about unpaid bills no fit get time for this kind thing."

@Mr_Jay888 said:

"You re not drinking enough water oo that's less than 4 bottles a day.

"Well, i assume you don't stay at home much so you buy water outside."

@Nellymaxi731 said:

"Let's assume you kept the packs of the water you drank at home, How did you get the packs for the once you drank outside ?""

@Mykoladoo said:

"I see discipline, dedication and commitment here.

"Thanks for keeping the city clean."

@_ikemba said:

"Hello Pharm, I am sure you definitely missed out a lot of bottles along the line. Hence you should have had more liters of water in 6 months.

"In a day you needed 4-5bottles of 75cl."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the hawker who promoted Aquafina Water with well-constructed English had received an invitation from the company.

Aquafina hakwer impresses Hilda Baci

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the viral Aquafina Water hawker had impressed Hilda Baci and others at an occasion.

In a captivating video posted on TikTok by @koffiseed, Dr H20 was seen confidently joining brand ambassadors such as actresses Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, and Munachi Abii at an Aquafina event.

The footage showcased Dr H20's charismatic pitch as he passionately emphasised the importance of incorporating meat into the body.

Source: Legit.ng