A woman identified as Agnes Bessem Okafor, who claims to be the former wife of Pastor Chris Okafor, made fresh allegations against him

Speaking emotionally during an Instagram live session, Agnes said she married the cleric when she was only 18 years old

She further shared details about their union and the atrocities he allegedly committed during their marriage, sparking widespread reactions online

Agnes Bessem Okafor, who claims to be Pastor Chris Okafor's former wife, has levelled serious allegations against the preacher.

This comes amid his messy controversy with actress Doris Ogala.

In a recent Instagram live interview, Agnes claimed that she married Chris Okafor at the age of 18 in a professionally conducted union by pastors she says are still alive today.

She added that the marriage produced four biological children.

She accused the pastor of seeking to deny the marriage and the children, calling such behaviour disgraceful and harmful to Christianity.

Agnes revealed that she left the marriage of her own volition because she could no longer bear the conduct she believed brought shame to the church.

According to her, shortly after their wedding, she discovered a marriage certificate under the bed, which revealed that Chris Okafor had been previously married, information she claims was hidden from her.

When she confronted him, he reportedly denied it, despite the certificate still being available.

Agnes accused the cleric of fraud, emotional abuse, and exploiting her youth. She said she was used as a means to produce children rather than as a true companion.

She also criticised the pastor’s public apologies, claiming they were an attempt to gain sympathy rather than accept responsibility.

In her words:

“My name is Agnes Bessem Okafor. I got married to Chris when I was 18 years. The people who conducted that marriage are still very much alive. The marriage produced four beautiful children. This man took me in my prime, in my youth, as a wife, not as a side chick, or a side whatever. We had a marriage and everyone who conducted that marriage is still alive.

"They are ashamed of the things he comes out to say about his own children. It is a shame to the body of Christ. If I left this man, I left him because I could not match and operate in his own ways. I left him. He did not leave me. I left you because of the shame and disgrace you brought to the body of Christ for so many years.

"Nigerians, when I couldn’t take it anymore, was when this idiot, this so-called pastor that is apologising to gain public sympathy, this good-for-nothing human, standing on the altar to lie. After the wedding, I discovered under the bed a wedding certificate which revealed that he was once married. I cried. I asked him, and he denied. The marriage certificate is still available. You’ll go to jail for that. You lied to me, married me and kept me in your house just to be a baby-making machine.”

Reactions trail Pastor Okafor's alleged ex-wife's video

b1gshakur said:

"This man cup don really full, God is too merciful."

itsloreytta said:

"Omo, the new wife na correct mumu."

drennyswits said:

"When your cup is full, this is exactly what you get!! This is just the beginning for him…he never sees anything!! Mtchhhheewww."

official_adejoke36 said:

"If I was this his church member, I won’t miss any service this period 😂cos omg! 😌"

ngeeze said:

"He took you? Really? And your parents didn't marry you out and collect bride price? Abeg."

jumsss_babyyy said:

"Normally, the man should just voluntarily step down as a pastor for now."

ketumina said:

"That girl will not cancel the marriage she is about to enter?"

shola_jr said:

"You see those church members clapping, they are the main problem."

preyemiebi said:

"The first day my friend took me to his church, everything he did screamed fake I never went back. Spirit of discernment is essential in life."

mamazzeeee said:

"In all of these, how is the new wife feeling with these daily updates about her divinely orchestrated husband?"

toosongram said:

"Members of the church hears things like this and would still attend church service next Sunday. These are the issues 🙂‍↕️."

Doris Ogala shares encounter with Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng previously reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they both met in the village and again in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to visit.

