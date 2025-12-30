Wizkid's music concert in Lagos didn’t go as expected for his baby mama Jada Pollock, also known as Jada P

After the show, reports and videos emerged on social media claiming that she misplaced her iPhone 16 at the venue

The singer’s partner and manager also confirmed her loss, sparking reactions from Nigerian netizens

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, who is the baby mama and manager to Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, confirmed losing her iPhone 16 at his concert in Lagos.

Recall that Wizkid, alongside his family, returned to Lagos, Nigeria, for his G.O.A.T: The Greatest of All Time Experience concert, held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS). The event started on Sunday, December 28, and ended in the morning of Monday, December 29, 2025.

Video showing the moment Wizkid's baby mama Jada P misplaced her iPhone 16 at his show in Lagos trends. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

After the concert, which was attended by many of Wizkid's fans and supporters, videos and reports surfaced on social media platform X, claiming that the singer’s partner lost her phone.

On Tuesday, December 30, Jada P took to her official X handle and shared a heartbreaking tweet about her loss.

"RIP to my iPhone 16," she tweeted.

In another tweet, the mother of three added, "Why does losing your phone feel so devastating?"

Wizkid's fans accuse 30BG of stealing Jada P's iPhone 16. Credit: jadap

Source: Instagram

A video showing the moment Jada P lost her iPhone 16 is below:

Reactions as Wizkid's partner, Jada P, loses phone

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as netizens shared speculations about where her phone might be found. Read the comments below:

aakanbi_ii said:

"Phone wey go don reach computer village."

king_isama commented:

"I think you can track it if you put on find my iPhone… I remember tracking someone for my AirPods and it was a bank security guard."

onyemaechi_001 wrote:

"3OBG boys don move am, package am."

kanyin_tmb said:

"Pele baby.. the phone is probably at Ikeja’s computer village already."

futballpunter commented:

"It’s not like we are accusing anybody o, 30bg fans did u see her phone last night?"

dimejiroland wrote:

"Na thief plenty pass for FC Last year na Wizkid phone This year na Jada."

dennis.o.wealth said:

"Wizkid fc and stealing naso the last one I accommodate carry my property japa."

ebuka_378 commented:

"Nigerians too increasing everything, she said her iPhone 16 una don run add to 17 , pro in that matter."

oluebube__li wrote:

"Such a nasty attitude stealing someone phone while everyone is actually having fun like how tf do you do that."

bright_carter commented:

"Rest in peace keh! Phone wey don dey live lavishly for computer village like this."

Wizkid praises Jada P

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid praised Jada P, expressing deep love for her hardworking, passionate, and loyal nature as the mother of his three youngest children.

He highlighted enjoying working with women like her due to their strong instincts and ability to hold things together.

Fans swooned over the heartfelt words, calling it genuine affection and crediting his queenly upbringing for his respect towards women.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng