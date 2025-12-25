Afrobeats superstar Wizkid surprised his longtime partner Jada Pollock with a luxury bag worth over $12,000 on Christmas Day

The heartwarming gift came after Jada shared family photos of festive moments on social media without Wizkid in them

Netizens react to the video of Jada unboxing the gift, as they praise Wizkid for his romantic gesture

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid surprised his longtime partner and manager, Jada Pollock, with a luxury Hermès Kelly bag on Christmas Day, shortly after Jada shared festive family photos with her sister Tyla and her children, in which Wizkid was noticeably absent.

The heartwarming unboxing moment went viral after Jada posted it on her Snapchat stories on December 25, 2025.

Superstar Wizkid surprised his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, with a luxury bag on Christmas Day. Photo credit: jada_p_/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Jada looked truly excited as she unboxed the beige Hermès Kelly from its orange box, placed in front of a sparkling Christmas tree.

The luxury gift, estimated to cost over $12,000 for base models, shows Wizkid's lavish gestures toward Jada, with whom he shares three children.

The expensive present came amid growing speculation sparked by Jada's Christmas pyjama photoshoot shared earlier on the same day.

The adorable images featured Jada, her sister Skyla Tyla, and their children Zion, AJ, and baby Morayo, in matching Skims holiday attire, posing joyfully without Wizkid in sight.

Jada shared heartwarming Christmas photos and videos on Instagram and Snapchat, capturing moments of their photoshoot. The posts emphasised joy, love, and holiday moments as she wished fans a peaceful Christmas filled with laughter.

While many fans admired the warm family moments, several people noticed Wizkid did not appear in any of the photos or clips. This led to questions across social media, with some users asking why the singer was missing from the Christmas celebration.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid's romantic gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@skushi_ex said:

"Lowkey surprise we don't make noise here ❤️🦅"

@olamiposi34031 commented:

"Santa Wizzy don drop gift 🎁"

@iamfreshbrain wrote:

"My fave na Very Romantic Individual, no wonder we get same energy, I no Stan rubbish at all, no noise, doing things on a low without posting for clout, naso e suppose be, if na one person, he go post everything wey him do for him family online himself, let people speak for you, stop doing that❤️🦅."

@splendid__0 reacted:

"I love this woman for Wiz, she is understanding, loving, patient & to crown it all she is not loud, she matches Wiz energy & that's why he settled for her! ❤️🦅"

@surveyorchikadibia opined:

"See how she appreciated it, even though she could afford it herself 🔥🙌❤️"

Jada P was excited as she unboxed the Christmas gift she received from Wizkid. Photo credit: bellanaija/jada_p_.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid praises Jada P in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid praised his baby mama and talent manager Jada P in a viral video, expressing deep love for her hardworking, passionate, and loyal nature as the mother of his three youngest children.

He highlighted enjoying working with women like her due to their strong instincts and ability to hold things together.

Fans swooned over the heartfelt words, calling it genuine affection and crediting his queenly upbringing for his respect towards women.

