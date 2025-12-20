Anthony Joshua has emerged victorious against Jake Paul in the heavyweight bout in Miami, USA. However, it was a big loss for Drake

The Canadian rapper had staked a whopping sum on the YouTuber-turned-boxer to defeat the British boxer

The rapper's loss, as well as the amount he staked on Jake Paul, has left many netizens talking on social media

Canadian rapper Drake’s expectation to win big from Anthony Joshua’s bout with Jake Paul didn’t go the way he expected.

This comes as former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, in the early hours of Saturday, December 21, defeated YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul with a sixth-round knockout in their heavyweight bout in Miami, US.

The Athletic reported that while Paul exceeded expectations by lasting beyond the early rounds, Joshua showed superiority with his experience in the ring.

The British boxer dropped Paul twice in the fifth round, setting the stage for the finish. Joshua finally came out victorious in the sixth round, unleashing heavy punches that left Paul unable to continue, bringing the bout to an end.

Drake stakes $200k on Jake Paul

Ahead of the match, the rapper, known for placing bets on matches, shared his slip via his Instastory, showing he had staked the whopping sum of $200k (₦296 million) on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua.

Taking to his Instagram story ahead of the fight, he wrote in a caption, "Jakeyyyyy boy, lock tf in."

Had Jake won, Drake would have taken home more than $1.6 million (over N2 billion).

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Drake lost ₦451m at US Open after staking a bet on Italian Jannik Sinner to win the US Open. In a post on IG, the 38-year-old took a bold step following Sinner's triumph against Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16.

A screenshot of Drake's stake on Jake Paul's match against Anthony Joshua is below:

Reactions as Drake loses the bet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

AstroWurlddd said:

"I’m convinced he just has a thing for loosing money atp."

Krptonoob commented:

"bro knows how to lose money."

SkyAlpha.SUI said:

"He could’ve donated it to a useful cause!"

GlitchedDream commented:

"This is week for drake. He has another bet elsewhere."

PearnivoreMMA said:

"Let’s not carried away, it’s called playing the odds. 200k for Drake is like $200 for us."

cruiserarea wrote:

"Jake Paul lost and Drake lost too, what a night."

Sbusiso004 said:

"Oh this was the reason he lost."

NotSeeker47 commented:

"Drake has to be right at least once, would be hilarious if this was the time."

1of1_escobar said:

"The Drake curse never fails … im betting the house on Anthony Joshua."

Anthony Joshua visits Peter Okoye's family

Legit.ng also reported that singer Peter Okoye of Psquare's wife, Lola Omotayo, was taken aback by an unexpected visit from Anthony Joshua.

She admitted that she was star-struck when she spotted the sportsman on her doorstep unannounced.

Lola took to social media to further express her gratitude for the boxer's courtesy call, stating that she was motivated and still smiling.

