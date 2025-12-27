Rumours have been circulating online that the late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s wife has given birth to a baby girl

The claims quickly gained traction on social media, with fans expressing curiosity and congratulations

Popular blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus has now addressed the trending speculation, drawing attention across online platforms

Nigerian celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus has addressed recent rumours about the late singer Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad took over conversations on X (formerly Twitter) following widespread allegations that his widow had given birth to her second child.

Mohbad’s wife and the alleged baby: what Stella Dimoko Korkus says. Credit: @iammohbad

Although Wunmi or her close relations have not provided an official confirmation, the speculation sparked a frenzy on social media.

Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a recent post, tackled the rumours and stated that they are not true. According to her, she has done the checks and can confirm that the story is fabricated by those who stand to gain from the misinformation.

She further urged Nigerians to ignore the rumour.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, the widow of late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba (also known as Mohbad), started legal action to protect her husband's property.

Omowunmi filed a notification with the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on November 19, 2025, to prevent any unlawful claims to his estate.

Omowunmi told the Probate Registrar, via her lawyers, that she had submitted Forms 5 and 6, which ensured that Letters of Administration could not be awarded to anybody other than the designated beneficiaries.

Mrs Aloba was also formally named in the application as Mohbad's legal wife and the mother of his only surviving child, Master Liam Aloba.

She stated that public announcements were placed in two national newspapers in November 2025 to avoid any fraudulent or unauthorised attempts to claim the estate.

Her legal team emphasised that the notice remains valid in court records and must be followed until the estate is properly administered and expressed confidence that no illegal claims will be allowed.

At the same time, the deceased's lawful wife and son remain alive.

Stella Dimoko Korkus reacts to claims Mohbad’s wife had a baby girl. Credit: @iammohbad

Reactions to Mohbad's wife rumours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nikkyremmy said:

"Even if she does, what is her crime? Why is this world so cruel to women? If the reverse were the case, wouldn't the man be encouraged to marry ASAP?"

ayabaolu_clovis said:

"Oloriburuku ni gbogbo won😢l wonder why they wouldn’t want peace for this young widow."

rhodaowolabi said:

"This woman has seen shege in the hands of wicked people but God will see her through."

d_nonies_shop said:

"Let them leave Wunmi alone to mourn and move on with her life. She don try for real."

bosedboss said:

"I for surprise 00... She for give them talk talk jare but thank God and it is well."

cutabove_d_rest said:

"There is nothing absolutely NOTHING they haven’t thrown at this woman. God!!!!"

watchkyenshrink said:

"Somebody that has been posting back to back on her business page, how did she birth a child? Kai Nigerians, leave this lady alone na."

diaryofamillegenzmom said:

"We knew it was all agenda, aeon Omo eran."

doctormwewaspencer said:

"This woman has gone through so much since her husband’s untimely death. I wish I can just bring her to Europe so that she gets some relief for some time. It’s so sad what the world does to women befallen by calamity."

official_datolabisi said:

"Don't mind them. Even if she did nko? She's still very young and a widow."

__odoziaku said:

"This woman has gone through a lot."

_elofunam said:

"Kemi ooo😂😂😂😂."

eshi_ayo said:

"I knew it was a lie from the pit of hëll but even if she did? How e take concern their papa? Na God go puneesh all those who want to sïleñt this girl by any means."

Fabiyi claims proof of Mohbad's alleged murder

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the famous actor, Yomi Fabiyi, claimed that he has a video of how the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad, was murdered.

Yomi alleged that the video was sent to him by Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, who intended to extort money from him. In the video, the activist named the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, and others as suspects.

