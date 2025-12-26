Okon Lagos praised President Donald Trump after the US launched air strikes against terrorists in northern Nigeria on Christmas Day

The comedian described the military action as the "best Christmas gift" and urged Nigerian authorities to continue the operation against insurgents targeting Christians

Okon Lagos' post ignited mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media

Nigerian comedian and actor Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has drawn significant online reactions after publicly commending US President Donald Trump for authorising air strikes targeting terrorists in northern Nigeria on Christmas Day.

The comedian posted his response on Instagram on December 26, 2025, one day after Trump confirmed the United States conducted a military operation in the region.

In his Instagram post, Okon Lagos expresses his delight in the action and appreciates Donald Trump for consistently delivering on his commitments.

"Trump Na Mannn abeg! Love him or h8 him, one thing is always sure. He delivers on his promises. He said it's going to be #FastViciousAndSweet. Merry Christmas Nigeria including the de*d ter ** rists !!!"

In his caption, he thanked the US president and urged Nigerian security officials to sustain their efforts

"Pls General Musa, continue from here. Since they don't want fireworks of celebration, let's give them fireworks of the abyss and hell 👏👏👏 Thank you @realdonaldtrump."

The comedian's remarks followed President Trump's announcement on December 25, 2025, in which he stated that American forces launched a "powerful and deadly strike" against the Islamic State group operating in north-western Nigeria.

Trump referred to the group as "terrorist scum" and stated they were "targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians." He added that the US military executed numerous "perfect strikes."

Following Trump's announcement, Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the operation was conducted in cooperation with the Nigerian government.

Check out Okon Lagos' post below:

Nigerians react to Okon Lagos' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@dayoogedengbe said:

"Where are the 'Trump is coming for our mineral resources' d£mon|c bandwagon? Please go to your kitchen and take inventory and tell us how many of your magi or palm oil kegs are missing? Propaganda will not work this time. Nigeria will be safe again. God bless President Trump! God bless United States of America."

@de_princejr commented:

"What makes him so dangerous is his unpredictability what a man."

@emmyirab reacted:

"For someone that appears to be as educated as you are, you are quite naive, very very naive but thats always the consequence lack of self education and critical thinking."

@daddy_marvel wrote:

"Enough is really enough. Awon werey I believe say as dem see this flashing their bodi go calm, dem suppose go visit that their middleman sheikh house seff dem."

@dis_is_eddie opined:

"I knew he was coming in from the chimney or should I say with."

@sashavybzdirector said:

"I dont see how you all Nigerians should celebrate this. The so called African giant country can't even carry out missile strikes on its own territory. Yall should have called Uganda so we can show you how to do it."

