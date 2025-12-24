The Nigerian Super Eagles defeated the East African country Tanzania 2-1 in their opening game at the ongoing 2025 AFCON

The celebration over the victory in Nigeria went beyond football, with Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, being at the center of attention

Amid the hilarious shades at her husband over his country's loss, Iyabo Ojo's daughter also spoke out about the defeat

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco started on a good note for Nigeria, as they defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their opening game on Tuesday, December 23.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored the decisive goal after Semi Ajayi opened the scoreboard for Nigeria.

Tanzania's lone goal came through Charles M’Mombwa, who found himself unmarked inside the area.

The Super Eagles' victory against the East African country was widely celebrated by Nigerian football lovers, as many anticipate the country's next match against Tunisia.

Priscilla Ojo reacts to Super Eagles' victory

Some Nigerians, in the course of celebration, turned their focus to actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

A picture from their wedding, which took place earlier in the year, also went viral following the Super Eagles' win, as many taunted the couple with funny comments.

Tunde Ednut, a popular internet personality, had shared the picture on his page with a caption that read, "Priscilla, please console Juma for us."

In reaction, Priscilla, who seemed to be in support of Nigeria's victory against her in-laws, wrote, "Pele baby mi @juma_jux" (Sorry, my baby).

More reactions from Nigerians below:

kolgate_tz commented:

"For those of us that are genuinely happy for this family may we also experience continuous blessings of God and have reasons to celebrate always in Jesus mighty name Amen 🇳🇬🇹🇿

thejpshield said:

"Thank God Rakeem is Canadian ,both of them will be fine."

trendy_luxury.ng said:

"The win is God’s design."

iam_michealz commented:

"What a union 2 shall become 1."

folashadeomole_ commented:

"I was asking my husband that who will Priscilla support now because she's literally Tanzanian by marriage and now I'm seeing this LMAO."

davepo77 commented:

"We allowed our in law to score one goal so that he will keep taking care of our daughter for us."

itz_pricelessjewel said:

"We give u wife wan come beat us."

mrkingbuddy commented:

"In fact I didn’t know how much their wedding was so popular until earlier this month when I visited Zanzibar, Tanzania and when Tanzanians realized i was Nigerian, they started calling me their in-law. …"

calvin_iordye commented:

"See people wey we give wife want come de follow drag match with in-laws ni."

Iyabo Ojo and fan at Juma Jux's concert

