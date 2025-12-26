Tiwa Savage hosted a lavish Christmas dinner where she personally gifted $500 (approximately ₦750,000) to every guest who attended the feast

A viral video captured the joyful moment as guests cheered for Tiwa's generous surprise

Social media users hailed Tiwa's act as a true embodiment of festive spirit and generosity

Nigerian singer and actress Tiwa Savage, whose real name is Tiwatope Omolara Savage, has warmed hearts across social media after hosting a lavish Christmas dinner on December 25, 2025, where she gifted $500 to every guest in attendance.

The Nigerian superstar, known for her philanthropic gestures and festive celebrations, ensured everyone left the event with a token of appreciation worth approximately ₦750,000.

Tiwa Savage Christmas dinner: Singer gifts $500 to every guest at lavish celebration. Photo credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Christmas dinner, filled with family, friends, and industry colleagues, became unforgettable, thanks to Tiwa's generous gesture. Many described it as a perfect example of spreading love beyond social media posts.

The gathering combined festive cheer, good food, and generous gifting that left guests genuinely excited.

The video showcased a lavish table filled with Nigerian dishes like jollof rice and grilled meats, creating the perfect festive atmosphere before the cash surprise.

In a video circulating on social media platforms on December 25, 2025, Tiwa Savage was seen holding and counting United States dollar bills while guests cheered her on.

One excited guest could not contain his surprise when he saw the money and exclaimed, "Ha ha! So, there's still more money? Tiwa, what's going on?"

The songwriter, often called the "Queen of Afrobeats, responded by announcing $500 for each person, which sparked loud cheers from everyone present.

Watch the video below:

Fans celebrate Tiwa's heartwarming gesture

Fans flooded social media with admiration for the singer's genuine display of generosity during the holiday season.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Dreal_ASK said:

"That's about 750k bro."

@hintrovertt commented:

"All I see in this video is people genuinely happy 😊❤️😂."

@iamokamas1 wrote:

"It's a season of love, so I guess she is spreading love in her own little way. People do not understand life, it's not in the amount of wealth you have or the stash of money in your bank accounts. It is in the impact you make while on earth. The dead have no use for bank cards, cars, private jets, houses, jewelries and other precious possessions."

@OladotunAlaba reacted:

"This is what they called 'spread love' not by just tweet, show it and do it make everyone happy am not mentioning name ohhh."

@ItsEarl69 opined:

"Acts of generosity like this highlight the true spirit of the season. Beyond the celebration, it is the kindness and thoughtfulness that leave a lasting impact and remind us of the power of giving."

@wabisabi_xau said:

"Mama way they show working."

Social media users praised Tiwa Savage after a video of her giving each attendee $500 at Christmas dinner. Photo credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage speaks on losing endorsement deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage opened up about losing a major endorsement deal after refusing to sleep with one of the company’s owners.

She shared that the man demanded she travel with him to Dubai, and her refusal led to the deal being withdrawn.

Tiwa explained that the experience exposed wider challenges in the industry, where female artistes often face unfair demands that have nothing to do with talent.

Source: Legit.ng