Uche Maduagwu admitted he collected millions of naira to publicly attack Davido, his wife, and family, revealing that the trolling was part of a coordinated campaign involving five influencers

The Nollywood actor issued an apology to Davido during a podcast interview, stating the singer never wronged him and urging other paid trolls to return their money

Maduagwu revealed his confession was triggered by his mother's recent death and personal reflection

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu confessed that he was paid ₦2.5 million to ridicule music star Davido on social media, during an interview on a podcast on December 21, 2025, where he also apologised to the singer.

Maduagwu made this revelation on the "I Just Want to Know" podcast hosted by media personality Peks Ikeji, popularly known as Big Peks, on December 21, 2025.

During the interview on Peks Ikeji TV on YouTube, the actor described how he was paid to damage Davido's reputation.

The actor claimed he was not alone in the coordinated effort. According to him, four other influencers were also paid to attack the singer online, adding that the payments varied, with some influencers receiving ₦1 million and others getting ₦500,000.

He said:

"I want to confess to Nigerians. I was actually paid 2.5 million naira to ridicule and to bring down Davido's brand."

"I'm not the only person. We are like five different influencers that were paid," Maduagwu said.

The actor urged other influencers who participated in the campaign to come forward and return their money.

Maduagwu revealed that the trolling extended beyond Davido's music career to include his wife and family members.

While he refused to name the other influencers involved, Maduagwu insisted that Nigerians already know who they are.

Actor Uche apologises to Davido

During the interview, Maduagwu issued multiple apologies to Davido, admitting the singer had done nothing wrong to him.

"He has not done me anything wrong. I want to apologise to Davido. Please forgive me," the actor said.

The actor explained that his decision to confess publicly was driven by a period of reflection following the recent loss of his mother. He confirmed that this was the first time he had openly admitted to being paid to troll Davido.

"I just lost my mom. I've been doing some reflection, sober reflection," Maduagwu told host Peks Ikeji.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Uche's confession

Many Nigerians expressed disappointment in Uche's actions, whilst some questioned his sincerity and criticised him for accepting money to attack an innocent person.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of netizens below:

@ysfhouseofjoy said:

"Carry your twins to where you sold your integrity for 2.5m, even our God is a good God, once you're already at your sober reflection and you confessed all your sin, Yes you're forgiven and sin no more but genevivi no need twins from somebody like you Uche."

@mauriceodike commented:

"Useless fellow. 2.5 to bring down a man that did absolutely nothing wrong to you."

@NonchalantASF wrote:

"Wetin you been dey think wey make you accept to fight the man after God's heart ❤️."

@queen Juliet reacted:

"Them come beg for my mercy ohh it really happening now who paid you Davido God will continue fighting for you 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

