Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu's recent drama with a real estate firm

In a trending video, the actor asked why Sophia was bent on embarrassing Davido, his billionaire father and the Adeleke family

Uche Maduagwu claimed the billionaire family would have easily given her a mansion without the unnecessary drama she caused online

Controversial actor Uche Maduawgu has criticised Sophia Momodu, Davido's first baby mama, over her viral drama with a real estate firm after she shared a video of a new mansion she claimed to have acquired.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia and the real estate firm were involved in a series of exchanges as they claimed the mansion didn't belong to her.

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Sophia Momodu's drama with real estate firm. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @davido @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

After the drama, Maduagwu, in a video, queried why Sophia was bent on embarrassing Davido, his wealthy father, Deji Adeleke, and the Adeleke family at large.

On his Instagram page, the actor advised Sophia to apologise to Davido's father and Nigerians over the video, stressing that the Adelekes could have easily bought her a mansion without causing commotion.

"Just imagine how Davido papa go dey feel now, seeing those stories on social media, those house agent dragging you online," Maduagwu said in the video.

Watch the video as Uche Maduagwu berates Sophia Momodu:

Reactions as Maduagwu berates Sophia Momodu

Read some of the comments below:

neky_okafor:

"Wetin I dey see. Uche but na your Sophia or you don forget? Tell your Sofia Sofia to come down from the high horse. Tell her to take it easy, that Rome was not built in a day.

__azomta:

"I thought you were on her side? This man sef."

aishamoneyali:

"I DON'T KNOW WHAT SHE WAN TO PROVE."

angel_igwebuike:

"Shameless baby mama wants to compete with billionaire Davido and Queen chioma."

wum.adebayo:

"she is not married to them so wetin cause the embarrassment."

fearless_jennyb:

"She no pay you again ? Ur girl use fake like to meet up."

Davido shares dramatic pics amid Sophia's drama

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido had the attention of netizens after he shared a dramatic picture of himself and Chioma amid the drama between Sophia Momodu and a real estate company.

The Unavailable crooner had his mouth open while Chioma smiled at the camera in the photo shared on his Instagram stories.

"I swear I knew he was going to stylishly diss," a netizen wrote.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng