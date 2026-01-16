A lady has triggered mixed reactions on social media after making her deceased father's very old resignation letter public

The resignation letter was dated February 10, 2005 and her late dad's choice of words impressed many social media users

In the letter, her late father cited his company's refusal to review his salary upward, as well as receiving threats, as the reasons for his resignation

A lady, @__finemwiru__, has publicly displayed her late father's resignation letter, which was sent to his employer on February 10, 2005.

According to her, she found the letter while going through his archives.

"Enough is enough," the lady remarked as she commented on the resignation letter.

Old resignation letter impresses netizens

In the letter shared on TikTok, the lady's late dad, Elliott Kabangira Magande, told his employer that he resigned because he received a series of anonymous threats after requesting a salary increase.

Her dad also decried not being able to pay his children's school fees due to his salary, and further accused his employer of treating him like he didn't go to school.

"Following my discussion with you about salary increment and after a series of some anonymous letters being written to me with threats, I have decided to resign this day the 10th February, 2005, the year of our Lord in order to safeguard myself and fit in the community like many other persons for I have failed to pay school fees for my children..." a part of the letter read.

The man's concluding sentence in the letter went thus:

"I have been mistreated as if I didn't go to school. So, enough is enough."

Reactions trail man's resignation letter

Ms. Heart 💗 said:

"Where was this 2 months ago when I was resigning for the exact same reason!!!!?!??!?! anyways, Yours retiring."

consuming-fire said:

"I see my dad in that letter. He really did a lot for us. Escaped a lot of tragedy, kept telling us things are not okay at work, it's just so sad."

evemunyimuchiri said:

"Yours retiring" should be printed on a billboard yoooh."

~the Other guy said:

"I remember that gentleman on radio ankole in my primary school...but he stood out for himself and overcame fear of the unknown.... something many of us today have failed to do."

LongStoryShort👻 said:

"I have been mistreated as if I didn't go to school" is a phrase I plan to use a lot from now on."

White Man. said:

"The only thing that gave him peace is that clause "the year of our Lord" he tapped the energy and said we move on God is with me and I hope things went out well after. Be blessed."

bwesigyelaurent said:

"I remember going through my late dad’s docs too… mahn I just didn’t know he was going through a lot. It was humbling."

