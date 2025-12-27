Verydarkman has announced that Burna Boy gave him $145,000, as the singer was sighted sitting beside the activist

The activist stated that the money was meant for charity in hospitals and prisons, adding that he and the singer visited a correctional centre together

Fans reacted to the video and shared their views on Burna Boy’s action toward Verydarkman and the less privileged

Ratel President, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has shared a video showing bundles of dollars allegedly given to him for charity by Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

The music star was seen sitting beside the activist as he spoke in the video. According to Verydarkman, Burna Boy gave him $145,000 to help bail inmates who have spent a long time in prison without support.

He added that part of the money would also be used to settle hospital bills for some less privileged individuals.

VDM, Burna Boy visit correctional centre after donation

In the recording, Verydarkman and Burna Boy were later seen at the Maximum Correctional Centre, Apapa, where plans were made to distribute the funds.

However, after meeting officers at the facility, they were informed about the protocol required before the money could be shared.

Burna Boy then handed the money to VeryDarkMan and asked him to return after following the necessary procedures.

Fans react to VDM’s video about Burna Boy’s donation

Following the video, fans of the singer praised him for the donation, with some noting that other music stars, such as Davido, might have publicly flaunted such acts.

Others, however, were unimpressed, claiming the gesture came after Burna Boy faced criticism for sending a fan away from his concert.

Some shared their views about his behaviour, stating that it had changed after reports of low turnout at his shows abroad.

It will be recalled that Burna Boy faced backlash a few weeks ago over the way some concert-goers were treated at one of his events.

How fans reacted to VDM's video about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@S_Olatunbosunn wrote:

"No wonder he no dey ever call burna out whenever he does wrong."

@WestnotWest shared:

"Since white people change am for Burna Boy he started behaving properly. I like the new him. See him performing sef recently without treating fans anyhow. White people did what Nigerians couldn’t do. Yeye citizens that don’t have say."

@Judecstephen stated:

"This is one of those rare stories where wealth pauses its usual noise and listens to suffering. Burna Boy’s gesture reframes influence as responsibility, proving that generosity does not need a press conference to be powerful. When money moves with conscience."

