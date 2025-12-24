Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface pulled off an unforgettable surprise when he connected comedian Carter Efe with Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Jr during a live session

The unexpected FaceTime call sent Carter Efe and his audience into an absolute frenzy, with the clip quickly going viral across social media platforms

The moment made Carter Efe the first African streamer to chat live with the Brazilian forward, sparking huge reactions online

Nigerian footballer Victor Boniface left comedian and streamer Carter Efe speechless during a livestream on December 23, 2025, after dialling up Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr through FaceTime.

The Werder Bremen striker and a former Bayer Leverkusen champion orchestrated the surprise call during Carter Efe's live session, creating a moment that sent both the streamer and his audience into complete frenzy.

Victor Boniface FaceTimed Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr during Carter Efe's livestream.

Efe was engaging his audience when the video call popped up on screen. Within seconds, the atmosphere changed as Boniface revealed the caller to be Vinícius Jr, one of world football’s biggest stars.

The move caught both Carter Efe and his audience completely off guard as the comedian struggled to contain his excitement.

The Brazilian forward and Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior appeared on the call, smiling.

The interaction was brief but powerful. Within minutes, clips from the livestream flooded social media, drawing attention from football fans, comedy lovers and streaming audiences alike.

The unexpected connection made Efe the first African streamer to chat live with Vini Jr, a milestone that added to the excitement of the viral moment.

Netizens react to viral moment

Fans flooded social media with excited comments about the surprise call and Carter Efe's growing success as a streamer.

@Judecstephen commented:

"Victor Boniface casually placing Vinícius Júnior on a video call feels like a social experiment conducted by the universe itself. One second Carterefe is comfortably live, the next he is staring into the screen like reality has just skipped a chapter. The internet thrives on spectacle, but even it seemed briefly unprepared for that level of spontaneity."

@Waynejamil wrote:

"Omo, carterefe needs to go and start praying…the envy this guy will be getting will be too much. Because the way this guy is going — he will become the best streamer in the world."

@joexoticars said:

"This guy is going farther than what people initially thought. You can't confine greatness."

@_WiC_kED reacted: "Vini smiling awkwardly, wondering why Boni would do that to him."

@_ugomsinachi opined:

"Consistency pays joor. Even if na craze you dey craze, be consistently crazy... At least them go know you for street."

@Joshify001 added:

"All I'm seeing here is GREATNESS by a man shamelessly pushing his hustle. May God bless our hustle."

Carter Efe becomes the first African streamer to chat with Vini Jr on livestream.

Carter Efe's encounter with Burna Boy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Carter Efe shared an emotional experience involving music star Burna Boy during a livestream in December 2025.

The skit maker recounted spotting Burna Boy in public and feeling noticed by the singer's stares. Encouraged by this, he attempted to approach for a greeting.

However, Burna Boy's tight security team blocked him and bounced him away, despite no personal animosity. Carter expressed feeling hurt about the incident amid his rising fame in skits and streaming.

