US Vice-President JD Vance accused certain Israeli government officials of running a well-funded campaign to influence American public opinion on the Iran war

Vance made the remarks during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, published on Wednesday, July 16, 2026

The US House of Representatives rejected a measure to cut billions in aid to Israel on the same day, with 104 members voting in favour of ending the funding

United States Vice-President JD Vance has publicly accused factions within the Israeli government of orchestrating a covert, heavily financed campaign to shape American public opinion in favour of prolonging the war with Iran and undermining diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, published on Wednesday, Vance said he trusts some figures in the Israeli government but described others as actively "manipulating and trying to change American public opinion to keep the war going on indefinitely."

JD Vance accuses Israeli factions of funding covert campaigns that shape U.S. opinion on the Iran war. Photo credit: Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, he said there is "exact evidence" that certain Israeli leaders "hate the deal" and have worked to sabotage the negotiations.

"I definitely think you have seen this very discreet, extremely well-funded campaign to try to derail the negotiation and try to derail the deal," Vance said during the interview.

What the Iran deal involves

The US and Iran formalised a memorandum of understanding last month, which established a framework for ongoing negotiations, included a ceasefire provision that has since been abandoned, and set a condition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions around the Strait have since escalated, with the US intensifying military strikes on Iran while Tehran has continued targeting US-allied states in the region.

Vance played a central role in those negotiations, attending talks in Pakistan in April and travelling to Switzerland in June for the MOU signing.

While he acknowledged that foreign governments routinely attempt to influence others, he drew a distinction between that and American officials allowing such pressure to distort their own judgements.

"What bothers me is actually when Americans allow, meaning American leadership allows, that influence to affect their judgement and to affect what they are advocating for," he said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to validate the broader point on Thursday, saying President Trump "would certainly agree that, yes, foreign countries certainly do try to persuade American public opinion."

Vance's criticism of Israel escalates

These remarks are part of an increasingly pointed pattern of criticism from Vance directed at Israeli leadership. In June, he cautioned Israeli politicians against alienating the United States, warning them not to attack "the only powerful ally" they have "anywhere left in the entire world," after some Israeli officials criticised the Iran ceasefire extension.

Israel has maintained that Iran poses an existential threat and has pushed for the complete dismantling of Tehran's nuclear and missile programme, as well as regime change.

On the same day Vance's interview was published, the US House of Representatives voted down a proposal to slash American aid to Israel. The motion was defeated 314 votes to 104, though the number of Democrats supporting the cut signals a notable shift within the party away from unconditional backing for Israel.

The Israeli government did not immediately issue a response to Vance's comments.

White House acknowledges foreign influence while Vance criticizes Israeli attempts to derail Iran negotiations. Photo credit: Mark Schiefelbein-Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US ends talk with Iran as new development emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that the vice president, in a short press conference, said that the Middle East nation had chosen to reject the conditions of the United States.

Recalled that the US and Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched a military operation against Iran, assassinating the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with several civilians, including 168 children.

Source: Legit.ng