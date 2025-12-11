A Nigerian lady has excitedly shared a video showing the goodies she got from the company she works for as the years gradually come to an end

In a heartwarming video she posted, the lady showed the moment she and her colleagues collected a bag of rice, and vegetable oil

A lot of social media users who saw the video on TikTok lamented that the companies they work for did not extend such gestures to them

A Nigerian lady is overjoyed that the company she works for provided her with food and cooking ingredients as Christmas gift.

The lady sparked many reactions after she posted a video to show off the food items on TikTok.

Staff were seen holding the food they were given in the spirit of Christmas. Photo credit: TikTok/@bukisscreamy_cafe.

In the video shared by @bukisscreamy_cafe, she and her colleagues were spotted happily holding the food they got from the company.

All of them got bags of rice and cooking ingredients such as bottles of vegetable oil.

The video is captioned:

"Your company shared groundnut oil."

Meanwhile, some people who saw the video noted in the comment section that the company they work for failed to extend such a gesture to them. However, others also shared how well their places of work treated them.

It is traditional for some companies in Nigeria to give food and cooking ingredients to staff during festivities like Christmas.

Company staff were seen dragging bags of rice given to them for Christmas. Photo credit: TikTok/@bukisscreamy_cafe.

Reactions as lady gets bags of rice from company she works for

@tummybabyn said:

"Mine shared, but skipped me because I'm a new staff member."

@ifeadigo1 said:

"Mine actually booked vacation for all staff to Rwanda."

@meekysam1

"So all of una dey work for company… where una take see work."

@Anike collection'ssaid:

"My company gave me indomie,semo, spaghetti,malt, oil ,rice and paid my salary and bonus on the 8th of December."

@BLESYN | SMM | LIFESTYLE said:

"My company doesn't give shi shi. no allowance, no rice, no 13th month and December salary comes in January 2nd."

@emmytalker_ said:

"This what the rich use in keeping the poor working for them,instead of you to be thinking how you can be a CEO of your own and also share rice to your staff, you are celebrating, pls go and read a book called, rich dad,and poor dad you will understand that you guys are making big mistakes."

@DollaGem said:

"My husband's company share 25kh of weat, 25kg of semolina,25liters of power oil,2 big carton of mimi chinchin and munchit,15 carton of indome table,2 carton of spaghetti. i don't know why they don't share rice sha but my own company shares nothing."

@Morenikeji said:

"You suppose resign because other company dey include provisions to it oo. Tell your company to do better."

