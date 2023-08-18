Another interesting detail about Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun movie has emerged on social media

It turns out the artistic mud house seated on a rock in the movie was not real, as it was built digitally

The latest revelation made public by the designer has stunned netizens as many continue to hail the moviemakers

Actor Femi Adebayo's Jagun Jagun seems to have raised the bar in Nollywood as more exciting details about the trending movie emerge online.

In a recent update, an X user (formerly Twitter) identified as David_de_creator, a designer on Jagun Jagun set, revealed that the artistic mud house seated on a rock in the movie was made digitally, meaning it was not a real building.

Mud house in Jagun Jagun was made digitally.

Source: Instagram

David de creator wrote:

"I was also responsible for creating this building that was used as set extension for Ogundiji (@realfemiadebayo) mansion on #JagunJagunMovie I thank @niyiakinmolayan and @EUmusu for giving me the creative freedom while working on this."

Netizens react as designer reveals building on Jagun Jagun was made digitally

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many netizens expressed surprise

alamuekun:

"What David carry out handicap ni sha So the house isn’t real."

bolazeal:

"Can't believe this building is virtual."

emperorshegxy:

"You don’t need flowers from anybody, just enter the garden pack your flowers coz this is incredible."

Maximus__kai:

"Immediately I saw this scene, I just knew it was you . Great work!!"

larby6:

"You don make people Dey see me as liar now, cos I told them it was built from scratch ."

Coal004:

"Omo this thing no real? My God I don tell people say them build house for mountain."

Femi Adebayo shares how he sold some of his properties over Jagun Jagun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared how much he invested and risked to make his new movie, Jagun Jagun, a success.

He said at some point, he had to sell some of his properties to ensure that it was at the level he wanted it to be.

During the trending interview, Femi Adebayo also revealed that his father is his biggest mentor and inspiration.

