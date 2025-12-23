A Benue state indigene, Onah Abba, has commended freed activist Harrison Gwamnishu for bailing him after they met in a cell at the Edo State Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Harrison informed the public about the man, saying he met him while he was in detention and found out that Onah was unjustly arrested and detained for over a week

In a video, Onah narrated how he met Harrison in the cell and what the activist did for him and other inmates while he was there

Onah Abba, a man recently bailed from the Edo state CID, has attributed his release to activist Harrison Gwamnishu, whom he met while in custody.

According to the recently released Harrison, he did not return alone, but quietly supported the release of four people who were held without cause, including Onah.

Harrison, in a recent Facebook post, attached a video of Onah recounting how he was unjustly arrested and his encounter with the activist while in detention.

Onah's encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu in cell

Onah, who hails from Benue state, narrated how men from the Edo state police stormed a lodge and unjustly arrested him and some friends, whom they labelled kidnappers.

Onah said the policemen took him and others to the Edo state CID, where he was reportedly kept in a cell for three days with no food or contact with anyone.

He managed to enter the cell close to him to see his brother, and that was where he met Harrison, who claimed he was the cell president during his detention.

Onah, who spoke mostly in Pidgin, said Harrison took care of him and other inmates and consequently got him released after he had spent a week and five days in detention. His statement partly read:

"...I was put in a cell. I was locked in the cell for three days, with no food. Nobody came for me, even the complainant didn't ask of me. Even my IPO, nobody came to see us. So, my brother happened to be in the next cell, so, I managed to gain entry into the cell.

"It was there I met one Mr Harrison. I have forgotten his surname, but his name is Harrison. I met him inside the other cell.

"From then, he took care of us for like one week. Today, makes it a week and five days that I stayed in the State CID. He was the one taking care of us. I want to use this opportunity to thank him.

"He bailed me, which led to my release."

People commend Harrison Gwamnishu

Odida Clement said:

"Even inside prison Harrison still the rescue people.

"If you good you good, Harrison is a good guy.

"This one no be ring light matter."

Chinyere Izuorah said:

"Harrison oh what a good soul you are !!

"You still advocating for people inside cell.

"Omoooo I troway cap for u oo."

Chiedu Collins said:

"You were made for this and more! It was a momentary distraction needed for the leap ahead."

Michael lifestyle said:

"A trap that was set for house rat cannot catch a cat because a cat doesn't move like a rat , because the cat character and rat character are not the same, it can only catch someone with that character. VDM , is as wise as Solomon."

Omenuwoma Josiah said:

"You just come back dey press their neck with result & helping humanity, Na studio light dem go set this time ooo."

MC Toothpick said:

"This is how you f$ching shut your enemies mouth and make them cry the more.

"They will cry bl00d soon 🩸."

Harrison Gwamnishu gets warm welcome upon release

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Harrison Gwamnishu had received a warm welcome after he regained his freedom from police custody.

Gwamnishu was held after allegations emerged that he removed N5.4 million from N20 million raised by the family of a kidnapped couple in Edo State.

The money was reportedly meant to be paid as ransom to secure the couple’s release, with Gwamnishu acting as a middleman between the family and the abductors.

