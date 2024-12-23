Odumodu Blvck has reacted to an X lady who was happy that he had a near-death experience at his Lagos concert

It will be recalled that the stage collapsed while Odumodu was performing at his Lagos concert on Saturday, December 21

Reacting to the tweets from the lady, Odumodu threatened the lady and revealed what he would do to her

Nigerian Abuja-raised singer Odumodu Blvck, whose real name is Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, has responded to a lady on X who was seemingly happy about his stage collapse.

Panic spread across social media on December 21 after videos from Odumodu's Lagos performance went online.

The clip showed the moment the stage collapsed while the singer was performing, but he escaped by the whiskers.

Many praised God for the singer's escape. However, an X user identified as @faree_for_real insists it served him right.

Her reason was that the singer justified the death of Austra, the young lady who her boyfriend murdered.

Odumodu reacted to her tweet, stating that he would find her and ensure that she ended up in prison.

He wrote

"@faree_for_real. I WILL FIND YOU AND I WILL NICK YOU. I THANK THE LORD FOR TODAY, WHAT A WONDERFUL DAY. AN AMAZING SCAPEGOAT. ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏🏿❤."

See his tweet below:

Watch the video of the collapse here:

Reactions to Odumodu's tweet

Read some thoughts below:

@@TheTifeFa:

"To think she said she turned out well despite the fact her mum didn’t give her br*ast milk while growing."

@ThePengPetty:

"So will you be suing Nativeland for putting your life in danger too, or is this energy just for women ? 🙂."

@_FarouqOlami:

"Please lock me up with her."

@Ziyechman:

"Some people are shameless wallahi."

@HeDontMakeNoise:

"How about you just file a lawsuit, all these threats does not help in any way."

@Ardeyifedd:

"Don’t worry, she’ll apologize."

@Timmieloner:

"Make she dey locked up till Feb abeg."

