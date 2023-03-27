Rapper Odumodublvck is paying no mind to critics who have attacked him for seemingly copying colleague, Blaqbonez

The rapper, however, made it clear that he is unfazed by his detractors as Blaqbonez’s style is worth copying

Responding, Blaqbonez backed up his colleague and fans proceeded to hail the rappers for turning things around in a positive light

Rap music stars Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez have sparked mixed reactions online after seemingly uniting to kick against their detractors.

The former had taken to his Twitter page with a post noting that people have been accusing him of copying the Bling hitmaker.

Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck shun naysayers. Photo: @Blaqbonez/@Odumodublvck

He, however, made a case for himself and boldly stated that he is copying the rapper because his style has been working so far.

He also made it clear that naysayers are yet to see the end of it.

See his post below:

Interestingly, Blaqbonez spotted the post and his response suggested that he shares the same sentiments with his colleague.

The rapper proceeded that if they end up working on a collabo together, the promotion would be doubly intensified.

"Lmao when we drop our songs, them go beg us for this app say blaq & odumodu please reduce promo we will say no we will say promo no dey kill person we will give them declan twice," he tweeted.

See their exchange below:

Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck fans react

@Southking_vibe said:

"Blaqbonez and support for the culture."

@McBluetoothCCFR

"Why una two like shout ehn everything Capital letters why are you shouting on us please be good for once na DECLAN NICE."

@collins_inspire

"The greatest has spoken ! Can’t wait for Declan 2!!"

@TunezDVL

"Blaqbones always on point, Declan wise."

@JideAdedokun

"Declan Twice Blaqbonez always turn everything around, his PR is top notch ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng