Singer Kraziecent has filed a lawsuit against rapper Odumodublvck, accusing him of assault and property damage

The rising artist claimed Odumodu attacked him without provocation during a December 2024 public event

The court has fixed November 26 for the hearing after Odumodu’s lawyer requested more time to prepare his defence

The drama between Nigerian rapper, Odumodublvck and and an upcoming artist, Kraziecent, has taken a legal turn as the latter filed a lawsuit.

He accused the “Declan Rice” crooner of assaulting him at a public event.

According to Daily Post, Kraziecent, whose real name is Levi Ogbogiri, alleged that Odumodublvck violently attacked him on December 16, 2024, during an event where he was “peacefully taking videos and pictures” of himself.

He told the court that the altercation was unprovoked and left him humiliated in public.

Kraziecent files a lawsuit against rapper Odumodublvck, accusing him of assault and property damage. Photos: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kraziecent also accused Odumodu, who recently released a new album, of damaging his iPhone 15 Pro Max, an act he said compounded his emotional and financial losses.

The upcoming singer is demanding that the rapper compensate him for the alleged assault, reputational damage, and humiliation he suffered in public.

His lawyer, Uchenna Ojembe, informed the court that Odumodublvck’s team had been duly served the legal notice but had yet to file a response.

Presiding judge, Justice Adeyemi Ajayi, after hearing submissions from both sides, fixed November 26 as the new date for the hearing.

Odumodublvck’s lawyer, Sheriff Bello, pleaded for an adjournment, stating that his team needed more time to “put their house in order” before proceeding.

Odumodu calls out jealous colleagues

In another development, Odumodu recently took a swipe at his industry colleagues, accusing them of jealousy and hypocrisy.

According to him, he has achieved more international success than most of his peers, and that alone explains their resentment.

Speaking during an interview on the Toronto Ada’s Room podcast, Odumodublvck made it clear that he’s not moved by what he described as “industry noise.”

The “Declan Rice” hitmaker boldly stated that despite criticisms of his rap style, he has become the most featured Nigerian rapper by international artists, a feat many of his supposed critics can’t boast of.

Odumodu explained that the envy deepened when fellow rappers realised that he sings his own hooks, makes hit songs, and books more shows than they do.

The rapper said he isn’t bothered by the shade. Instead, he is focused on delivering for his fans and maintaining his pace in the industry.

He stated: “In Nigeria, they say my rap is not good, but I’m the most featured rapper by international artists."

Odumodu is accused of attacking Kraziecent without provocation during a December 2024 public event. Photo: @odumodublvck/IG.

Source: Instagram

Odumodu warns young artists about Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odumodublvck issued a blunt warning to upcoming artists, saying Lagos might not be the dream city they imagine.

The Abuja-based musician took to his X handle to describe Nigeria's most populated city as “the worst place for a young artist to grow,”.

He insisted that the city’s music culture turns people into “greedy, selfish, and self-centered packaged beasts.”

Source: Legit.ng