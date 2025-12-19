Anita Okoye, ex-wife of Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, has returned to Nigeria after several years abroad

The businesswoman brought along her children for a memorable family visit amid the Christmas celebration

The mother of twins took to social media to document the trip, sharing glimpses of her experiences and fun times with her kids

Anita Okoye, the ex-wife of musician Paul Okoye, is returning to Nigeria, and fans and admirers are excited.

The Master's degree holder published a video on her Instagram page of herself and her three children landing in Lagos.

Anita Okoye brings her kids home, shares special family moments in Nigeria. Credit: @anitaokoye, @iamkingrudy

The video captured their experiences at the airport, on the plane, and upon arrival in Lagos.

Recall that Anita filed for divorce in 2022, citing adultery, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and terrible living conditions.

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama awarded Anita and Paul Okoye a divorce a year after she filed for it, awarding her a $20,000 monthly payment and many of her husband's residences.

Paul had quickly moved on with model Ivy Ifeoma, whom he married in May 2024 and had a child with.

Anita Okoye takes her children on a nostalgic trip back to Nigeria. Credit: @anitaokoye

Despite their divorce, the former couple remained amicable until August 2024, when they unfollowed each other after Paul purchased a second property in the United States, most likely for his then-pregnant wife.

Anita Okoye and kids trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chrislyslimzy said:

"Wahala 😮 where dem wan stay like this?"

gilberano6 said:

"@chrislyslimzy they are already in their father's house with the new wife."

chrislyslimzy said:

"@gilberano6 oh ok cool, and Anita?"

gilberano6 said:

"@chrislyslimzy she's sharing the same room with Ivy"

chi_vlog0

"Now that you’re back plss send those beautiful children back to their father and go take care of yourself."

pinapples.1609 said:

"I love this babe, she’s so beautiful and classy! You are on a league of your own. Omalicha nwa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

duchess_uchee

"The original owner of the house is back, welcome mama Ejimma and her squad ❤️."

uzy_ama said:

"This woman choose peace over drama."

iam_jenny.chi said:

"Welcome back mama Ejima, Andre, Nadia and Nathan 🔥❤️😍."

gitter_nation said:

"Welcome, hope you bring American bread mama ❤️❤️."

eddie_chie said:

"Una welcome ooo. Make we come chop biscuits ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

es_marissa said:

"My princess Nadia is back to mother Land I love you so much my sweet heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘."

ojulewastudio said:

"Real Definition of Detty December....you look amazing.. Merry Christmas and happy New Year in advance 🔥❤️."

pinapples.1609 said:

Paul Okoye and Ivy welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Okoye and his young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, have welcomed a baby girl.

On the morning of November 1, 2024, the music star took to his official Instagram page to announce the great news to fans.

Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, posted an emotional video of his three older kids from his first wife, Anita, doting on his newborn daughter with Ivy Ifeoma.

