Comedian DeeOne alleged that law enforcement officers discovered "substances" in Doris Ogala's possession during the police operation

The comedian questioned who would stand by the actress, specifically mentioning billionaire wife Regina Daniels

The arrest remains tied to a high-stakes feud between Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor over allegations of a failed marriage promise

The drama surrounding the Saturday evening arrest of Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has taken a fresh turn following claims by comedian and social commentator DeeOne.

Doris Ogala’s Instagram livestream was interrupted by the arrival of security operatives.

Viewers watched in real-time as the actress confirmed that the police had entered her home.

DeeOne alleges that law enforcement officers discovered "substances" in Doris Ogala's possession. Photos: Doris Ogala, DeeOne.

Source: Instagram

While many initially assumed the arrest was purely related to her N1 billion legal battle with Pastor Chris Okafor, new allegations from industry insiders suggest the situation may be more complicated.

According to Deeoe, the search of Ogala’s premises yielded more than expected.

“Heard they found a lot of substances with Doris. Show me your friend,” DeeOne wrote, hinting at a more serious criminal angle to the case.

He further suggested that the actress is currently in deep waters, questioning if her past loyalty to colleagues would be reciprocated in her time of need.

He added:

“Hmmmm. Doris is in a lot of trouble, hopefully Regina Daniels will stand for her the way Doris stood for her brother."

See the post here:

Reactions trail DeeOne's claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social medoia users below:

lindaikharo shared:

"Deone behave like an ADULT and leave Regina out of this. At times, use your marble jezzzzzzzz!"

@shunsbillionareburner commented:

"Wetin come be the difference between you and vdm. You love to mock women when they are at their lowest. Same as Vdm"

pinkandbluesbeautyservices noted:

"@comediandeeone Why Mention Regina? What's the Connection with Doris story? Na wah ooo

@goddess_of_cruise commented:

"You people should stop calling Regina’s name in Doris’s mess please. Nobody asked Doris to fight for Regina."

@hot6oymac wrote:

"What if someone is trying to set her up? Hmm, the way this is going I think Doris and the drama should be taken in serious concern, because it’s looking like there’s more to what we can see."

@drexg_official shared:

"I just knew she must be talking under d influence of something, most likely she’s hallucinating, allegedly!.. stay away from drugs people !!"

@b.itota commented:

"I understand u want to white wash your pastor by trying so much to make Doris a vilan in the eyes of the public, the pastor is not innocent, her story might not tally, it might be confusing but trust me, Chris is not innocent. All what she said he did, he did it and even more but my own problem is that she isn't speaking out just to expose him, she's only speaking out bcus she feels betrayed, lied to and deceived, she doesn't care about his atrocities hence she would have spoken up long ago"

Doris Ogala was arrested while on an interview. Photo: Doris Ogala.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala calls on DSS to investigate Pastor Okafor's altar

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala involved Nigeria's Department of State Services (DSS) in her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor, the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.

Ogala, while speaking on the KAA Truths podcast, spoke about the cleric's church altar and why the DSS should dig it up.

The actress, who alleged that someone died during the construction, claimed a blogger found "something on the ground," leading to Okafor reaching out to her on how to sort it out.

Source: Legit.ng