Yvonne Jegede analysed why couples who date for over a decade often see their unions crumble within just two years of walking down the aisle

The actress clarified her stance on finding love again, revealing why she has officially retired the word “never” from her vocabulary

Jegede advocated for a different living arrangement, suggesting that the traditional wedding ceremony suffocates modern happiness

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared her thoughts about modern romance and the institution of marriage.

The mother of one, during an interview with Naija FM Lagos, pointed out a baffling trend in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The actress, who recently faced backlash, spoke about the sudden collapse of long-term relationships once they become official.

Yvonne Jegede analyses why couples who date for over a decade often see their unions crumble. Photos: Yvonne Jegede.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the transition from "partners" to "husband and wife" often invites an unwelcome guest into the home: intolerance.

She stated:

“I think marriage is overrated. A lot of people who dated for 10 to 15 years, got married, and then broke up within 2 to 3 years. Sometimes, you wonder why such couples didn’t just remain unmarried."

The actress suggested that perhaps the legal and societal "tag" of marriage is the problem. She argued that the pressure of the title often changes the dynamics of a relationship for the worse.

Her solution? Finding the one you love and simply living together without the official fanfare.

She suggested that avoiding the formal "marriage tag" might actually keep the love alive longer by removing the heavy expectations that traditional unions demand.

She added:

“I think it is better to find who you love and just cohabit with them."

Yvonne Jegede addresses fallout with Annie Idibia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yvonne Jegede opened up about the controversy surrounding her relationship with Annie Idibia after the two actresses unfollowed each other on Instagram

Speaking during a recent radio interview, Jegede, who just marked 20 years in the Nigerian film industry, addressed the online drama that followed her public praise of music legend 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

The actress made it clear that, despite public assumptions, she has never had a close friendship with Annie Idibia, describing their relationship as distant and mostly professional.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react trail Yvonne Jegede's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ChuksV38567 shared:

"Who wan marry this one ni, don't you see the kind contents and videos she puts online"

@ConcernedIgbos1 noted:

"But if she see husband she will marry"

Tunde_Vibes commented:

"She’s saying what many are afraid to say. The moment you sign that paper, the respect sometimes flies out the window. Cohabitation allows you to see the real person without the 'trap' of marriage."

Mummy_G_Official disagreed:

"Marriage is a blessing. It’s the people that have changed, not the institution. Yvonne should find the right man first before giving up on the tag!"

Yvonne Jegede suggests that the traditional wedding ceremony suffocates modern happiness. Photo: Yvonne Jegede.

Source: Instagram

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology

Legit.ng also reported that Nedu sent a daring message to Yvonne Jegede after she tendered an apology to May Edochie over her words on his podcast.

In his message, the TV personality noted that he wanted her to stand by their words with their full chest, stating that those who acted so were his 'number one'.

Source: Legit.ng