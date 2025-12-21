Yvonne Jegede Explains Reason Marriages Crash Faster Than Relationships: "Don't Say Never"
Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared her thoughts about modern romance and the institution of marriage.
The mother of one, during an interview with Naija FM Lagos, pointed out a baffling trend in the entertainment industry and beyond.
The actress, who recently faced backlash, spoke about the sudden collapse of long-term relationships once they become official.
According to her, the transition from "partners" to "husband and wife" often invites an unwelcome guest into the home: intolerance.
She stated:
“I think marriage is overrated. A lot of people who dated for 10 to 15 years, got married, and then broke up within 2 to 3 years. Sometimes, you wonder why such couples didn’t just remain unmarried."
The actress suggested that perhaps the legal and societal "tag" of marriage is the problem. She argued that the pressure of the title often changes the dynamics of a relationship for the worse.
Her solution? Finding the one you love and simply living together without the official fanfare.
She suggested that avoiding the formal "marriage tag" might actually keep the love alive longer by removing the heavy expectations that traditional unions demand.
She added:
“I think it is better to find who you love and just cohabit with them."
Fans react trail Yvonne Jegede's interview
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below
@ChuksV38567 shared:
"Who wan marry this one ni, don't you see the kind contents and videos she puts online"
@ConcernedIgbos1 noted:
"But if she see husband she will marry"
Tunde_Vibes commented:
"She’s saying what many are afraid to say. The moment you sign that paper, the respect sometimes flies out the window. Cohabitation allows you to see the real person without the 'trap' of marriage."
Mummy_G_Official disagreed:
"Marriage is a blessing. It’s the people that have changed, not the institution. Yvonne should find the right man first before giving up on the tag!"
