A lady got many people talking on social media after posting a video that showed another angle of Pastor Chris Okafor’s wedding

The video captured the beautiful scene, highlighted the bride’s face, and showed how the pastor was behaving during the ceremony

Many viewers commented on what they noticed about the pastor and his new wife amid the ongoing online controversy

Amid the online drama involving notable Nigerian pastor Chris Okafor and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, a young lady has shared a video showing another angle of Pastor Chris wedding.

The post surfaced online just hours after reports confirmed the pastor’s marriage to his fiancée.

Lady shows pastor Chris enjoying his wedding. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Igor Alecsander, Tiktok/adagoodlife

Source: Getty Images

Lady shares video from Pastor Chris wedding

Earlier, Doris Ogala had called him out online, claiming he had promised her marriage and vowed that he wouldn’t get married.

The Nollywood actress generated a lot of attention with her claims, none of which were backed by any tenable evidence or proof. Despite her vows that Pastor Chris would not proceed with the marriage, the man of God ultimately tied the knot with his wife.

A lady, @adagoodlife, shared a video from the beautiful wedding, showing another angle where the pastor is seen excitedly reaching out, laughing, and even moving his head and leg to celebrate his special day.

Lady shares video from Pastor Chris wedding. Photo Source: Tiktok/adagoodlife

Source: TikTok

The individual who shared the post also noted that the wedding appeared to be very well planned, something Doris Ogala seemed completely unaware of.

She wrote in the TikTok post:

"They really take time plan this wedding but Doris no know."

Reactions as Pastor Chris weds lover

Hysterical All Time Comedy asked:

"Who's the lucky bride."

Ifeyinwa said:

"Omo I was at the wedding o! If you see how secretive the wedding was. Everyone locked their phones. Phones were not allowed at all! Even to the caterer and ushers all locked their phones. The man was even scared sef, he entered from the back but the hall was so beautiful! The bride is so beautiful herself. They did the wedding at monarch (ikate). Ask me anything about the wedding I was there."

Wealthedu noted:

"Post. Chris Okafor pretends to be happy by showing a smiling face but psychologically in tension and restlessness."

D-Charlotte 10/7 stressed:

"Is the wedding supposed to take place they are supposed to investigate on the issue at hand first, the bride self na so marriage Dey hungry you."

Steve added:

"I can bet on it, heaven rejected this hallelujah chorus. Spiritually punishable act for singing this chorus here."

Mis stressed:

"So this lady heard everything that woman said I still go ahead with the wedding nah them go divorce come out to Dey shout marriage is not good, any ways may god bless their home and give peace to that woman."

prettyh124 shared:

"See as the man be women we need to choice wisely when it comes to husband oo."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala spoke about her ex-lover, Pastor Chris Okafor, after their relationship ended. She made a video saying what she wants from him to forgive him.

Pastor Chris lists traits men dislike in women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a video of Pastor Chris Okafor went viral online. In the video, he talked about why some women might have a hard time getting married.

He said that women who speak harshly, don’t respect older people, have many past partners, or refuse to submit in marriage may find it difficult to get a husband.

Source: Legit.ng