Fun videos from actor Sammylee Nnamdi's wedding have emerged online as celebrities stormed the event in style

Mercy Johnson, Lizzy Gold, Destiny Etiko, and Ekene Umenwa were among the stars who were spotted at the event

One of the highlights was a video that captured Destiny Etiko handing bundles of cash to the groom on the dance floor

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Sammylee Nnamdi has proudly joined the list of celebrities who are now married.

Sammylee had his traditional wedding in a colourful and well-attended ceremony held on Monday, December 16, 2025, and a white wedding, sealing the matrimony.

The event was also a moment of reunion for many stars in the Nigerian movie industry, as heartwarming pictures and videos showed how they stormed the ceremony in style.

Actresses Lizzy Gold, Mercy Johnson, Ekene Umenwa, and Destiny Etiko were among the Nollywood stars who came out to support Sammylee and his wife.

Destiny Etiko on the Dancefloor with Sammylee

The actress, after the wedding, shared a heartwarming video that captured the moment she joined Sammylee on the dancefloor.

A clip showed the bundles of cash she gifted the groom, who had a smile all over his face.

Captioning the video, Destiny Etiko wrote:

"Still celebrating my beloved brother and colleague @officialsammyleennamdi. We had so much fun. Your home is blessed, bro. Tell me why Ekene and Lizzy no gree me drink. Bikonu, they said my head no strong. Wetin be this?"

The video of Destiny Etiko presenting bundles of cash to Sammylee Nnamdi at his wedding is below:

Reactions trail Destiny Etiko's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users. Read the comments below:

Joshua Izuchukwu said:

"Na give me today I give you back tomorrow."

Happiness Onogwu commented:

"Beautiful mummy destiny etiko u re next to tie a knot."

Obidinnu Chioma Nwoga said:

"Nah business oooooo , no go depressed your soul. After party they check and balance ooo."

Princess Etaga Abraham said:

"Na to find one celebrity marry oo."

Alamezie Ifechukwuamaka said:

"Drama doll ome ná cash.... this is the money she didn't finish in Ruby's wedding .. make una leave me biko."

chidoxflash commented:

"Our own Unlimited Drama Doll, you Dey always turn my sister You truly have a good heart ."

realmay_19 said:

"See ehnnn Destiny your wedding day is going to be a worldwide shutdown! Heaven & earth shall be present! & God will perfect all that concerns you Amen."

hwellness_247 said:

"That’s a grateful man right there no bi Ruby and her husband weh want humiliate Destiny at their wedding."

chosenify reacted:

"This video of urs spraying money has always been ur pattern. Like this video made me to remember the way u were treated at ruby weeding. Keep doing u. "

