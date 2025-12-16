Actress Lizzy Gold Warns Fans to Stop Pressuring Her About Marriage: "I Waiting On God"
- Lizzy Gold has issued a warning to fans against pressuring her to get married as she confirmed her relationship status
- The Nollywood star, in a video, also shared why she was single, adding that marriage was not for everyone
- The actress' comment has also sparked reactions, with some netizens clapping back at her on social media
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold has opened up about her relationship status as she revealed she is single despite being a mother of two children.
Lizzy made this known while issuing a warning to her fans as she prepared to attend a colleague's wedding in a few days.
The actress warned fans against flooding her social media page with questions about when she would also be tying the knot. She revealed that marriage is not in her plan at the moment and wouldn't let anyone pressure her.
Lizzy, who stated that marriage is not for everyone, added that she would only settle down when she finds the right man.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
"In a few days, I will be attending a colleague's wedding, and I know some people will come on my page and write, 'Mama, when are you getting married?' It is not going to be my turn anytime soon. I am not getting married anytime soon; I am not even thinking about it. I have two kids. In fact, I am married to my kids. Nobody should pressure me. Do you want me to go and marry a dustbin, all these men who do not have themselves together? I will take my time and marry the right man. Nobody should pressure me. I am waiting on God. If peradventure there is no man, it is not a sin to remain single," she said in part in the video.
The video of Lizzy Gold's address to fans against pressuring her about marriag is below:
Reactions as Lizzy Gold warns fans
Man Gives Mature Reply to Girlfriend Who Confessed that She Was No Longer Into Him: "I Found Someone Else"
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:
Chidinma Damzel wrote:
"You're already married naa, no b two kids u get, GOD have already blessed u naa."
Joy Omon Angel commented:
Na so big my beautiful mama marriage not be ticket to heaven
Glory Imasuen said:
"I thought they said na she collect YulEdochie from juju Austin hand? Allegedly oh."
Chimamaka Agu wrote:
"Just Marry Yul."
Radiant Star TV commented:
"Aunty no dey deceive anybody. You never see man. If you see man we go know."
efesolomon85 said:
"I swear I nor believe say you be single nor be you I know you well well now, am saying you are a bad person or go around with men all am saying is that you are too beautiful to be single."
Lizzy Gold speaks on fallout with Destiny Etiko
Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Gold penned a heartfelt note to her colleaguefriend, Destiny Etiko, on her birthday, reflecting on their past differences and celebrating their renewed bond.
According to Lizzy, they fell out two years ago due to gossip and hearsay within the Nollywood industry.
She revealed that the separation left her feeling lonely, as she does not easily form friendships the way Destiny does.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng