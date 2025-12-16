Lizzy Gold has issued a warning to fans against pressuring her to get married as she confirmed her relationship status

The Nollywood star, in a video, also shared why she was single, adding that marriage was not for everyone

The actress' comment has also sparked reactions, with some netizens clapping back at her on social media

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold has opened up about her relationship status as she revealed she is single despite being a mother of two children.

Lizzy made this known while issuing a warning to her fans as she prepared to attend a colleague's wedding in a few days.

Nollywood star Lizzy Gold says marriage is not for everyone.

The actress warned fans against flooding her social media page with questions about when she would also be tying the knot. She revealed that marriage is not in her plan at the moment and wouldn't let anyone pressure her.

Lizzy, who stated that marriage is not for everyone, added that she would only settle down when she finds the right man.

"In a few days, I will be attending a colleague's wedding, and I know some people will come on my page and write, 'Mama, when are you getting married?' It is not going to be my turn anytime soon. I am not getting married anytime soon; I am not even thinking about it. I have two kids. In fact, I am married to my kids. Nobody should pressure me. Do you want me to go and marry a dustbin, all these men who do not have themselves together? I will take my time and marry the right man. Nobody should pressure me. I am waiting on God. If peradventure there is no man, it is not a sin to remain single," she said in part in the video.

Actress Lizzy Gold says she wouldn't be pressured into getting married.

The video of Lizzy Gold's address to fans against pressuring her about marriag is below:

Reactions as Lizzy Gold warns fans

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Chidinma Damzel wrote:

"You're already married naa, no b two kids u get, GOD have already blessed u naa."

Joy Omon Angel commented:

Na so big my beautiful mama marriage not be ticket to heaven

Glory Imasuen said:

"I thought they said na she collect YulEdochie from juju Austin hand? Allegedly oh."

Chimamaka Agu wrote:

"Just Marry Yul."

Radiant Star TV commented:

"Aunty no dey deceive anybody. You never see man. If you see man we go know."

efesolomon85 said:

"I swear I nor believe say you be single nor be you I know you well well now, am saying you are a bad person or go around with men all am saying is that you are too beautiful to be single."

