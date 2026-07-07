G.R.L. members officially announced Lauren Bennett's passing in an emotional Instagram post on July 6, weeks after she died

Bennett rose to global fame after featuring on LMFAO's 2011 hit Party Rock Anthem and was also a member of girl groups G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls

A private memorial service was held in London, where bandmates and family released balloon tributes in her honour

British singer Lauren Bennett, best known for her contribution to LMFAO's massive 2011 hit "Party Rock Anthem," has died at the age of 36.

Her passing, which occurred on May 29, 2026, in Kent, England, was made public weeks later when her former G.R.L. bandmates shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on July 6, 2026.

Lauren Bennett, Party Rock Anthem singer, dies at 36 in Kent, friends pay tributes. Photo: laurenbennett

Source: Instagram

According to records from the Kent and Medway Coroner obtained by USA TODAY, an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Bennett's death is set for October. No cause of death has been disclosed.

G.R.L. members pay tribute to Lauren Bennett

Former G.R.L. members Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton, and Paula van Oppen broke their silence with a moving tribute on their Instagram page on July 6.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us," they wrote.

The statement continued:

"We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLs, Em, Tash, and P."

Her former Paradiso Girls groupmate, Aria Crescendo, also posted a video of them together and penned a deeply personal tribute to Lauren Bennett on her Instagram page on July 6.

She wrote:

"RIP Lauren my sister my best friend I can't believe you left us. We spoke a week before it all happened and I could not imagine that would be the last time I would be able to talk to you. Love you and miss you forever 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"

A career built on collaboration

Lauren Bennett's voice became instantly recognisable to millions when she sang the bridge and hook on Party Rock Anthem, a track that dominated global charts in 2011.

Beyond that breakthrough moment, she built a career alongside some of music's biggest names, including CeeLo Green, Robin Antin, The Pussycat Dolls, and will.i.am, with whom she collaborated on a remix of his 2007 song I Got It from My Mama.

She was also a member of girl group Paradiso Girls before joining G.R.L.

According to TMZ, a private memorial service was held in London roughly a week and a half ago, attended by former bandmates from both G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls, as well as immediate family and close friends.

During the ceremony, guests wrote personal messages on balloons before releasing them into the sky as a final farewell.

A large display featuring a glamorous portrait of Lauren Bennett alongside the words "Celebrating the Life of Lauren Bennett" and "Forever Loved. Forever With Us" welcomed those who attended. She was laid to rest during the service. She would have turned 37 in late June.

Lauren Bennett, Party Rock Anthem singer, dies at 36, G.R.l pens tribute. Photo: laurenbennett

Source: Instagram

Hip-Hop pioneer Doreen Broadnax dies at 61

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the music industry is mourning the death of pioneering rapper Doreen Broadnax, popularly known as Sparky D, who passed away in July at the age of 61.

She rose to fame in the 1980s with her diss track Sparky's Turn (Roxanne You're Through), which sold over 300,000 copies within days and earned a gold certification.

Despite struggles with addiction and personal challenges, Sparky D later embraced gospel rap, won the Gospel Choice Award in 2007, and devoted her later years to faith and inspirational performances until her passing.

Source: Legit.ng