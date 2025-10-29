Actress Destiny Etiko's viral lookalike baby girl has continued to make waves across social media platforms

Destiny Etiko, who had dismissed rumours about being the mother, was still in awe of the viral baby as she shared another video

The latest video Destiny Etiko shared included the direct handle of the baby’s mother’s TikTok page as fans stormed her comment section

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has remained in awe over the viral pictures of a baby girl that looked exactly like her.

Recall that Destiny broke her silence on social media after being repeatedly tagged to the baby, with some netizens claiming she was the mother.

Reacting, the actress dismissed rumours that the baby was hers as she questioned why God gave her child to another person.

In a more recent post, Destiny shared another video of the baby, noting how her mini-me was happy.

The curvy actress, who remained in awe, noted that God was full of wonders.

“Little drama doll is happy. Mini-me, God dey do wonders," she wrote.

However, the video Destiny Etiko shared included the direct handle of the baby’s mother’s TikTok page.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man stirred reactions on TikTok after releasing a video where he spoke about a child who bore a striking resemblance to Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko.

In his funny clip, he pointed out the resemblance between the actress and the baby, urging Destiny to carry out a DNA test to clear the air.

Destiny Etiko's social media post, including the baby's mother's handle, is below:

Nigerians storm viral baby’s mother’s page

Netizens flooded the baby’s mother’s TikTok page, with some asking her funny questions. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Victor said:

"una sure say she no relate to her from her grate grandfather because if the go trace her family dey fit be cousin."

Omobolanle J said:

"how can you give birth to someone else child love you my baby BOO."

Stephanie wrote:

"After the 3 boys God decided to bless you with baby destiny what an awesome God."

Prettydove12

"Dem don first destiny etiko, born her child since she Dey delay."

SNAZZY P said:

"If na me I must adopt her as my own whether the parents like it or not...... worse come to worst...we meet in the court."

Emmanuel Joseph Kargbo said:

"If Destiny Etiko was a male, the child's mother for don explain tire...none should have believed her that she did nothing with Destiny."

Sophia 704 commented:

"She don tire to wait for destiny to born she follow another family instead."

MARK’S🇬🇭🇦🇪DAUGHTER wrote:

"So let me summarize the future, she will make a new movie, and the baby will be used as her throw back."

