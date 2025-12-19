Cubana Chiefpriest has responded to Prophet Abel's troubling prophecy about him in a viral video

The socialite, who seemingly disregarded the prophecy, fired back at the cleric in a post via his Instagram page

He also shared his observations about the prophet's prophecy, questioning why he was focused on rich and popular people

Popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, ignored the 'touch not my anointed' Biblical phrase as he hit back heavily at Prophet Abel Boma over his troubling prophecy about him.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Boma, in a viral video, warned Chiefpriest that some people close to him might be plotting against his life.

Cubana Chiefpriest calls Prophet Abel Boma a 'businessman.' Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abelboma

Source: Instagram

The prophet explained that jealousy surrounding the socialite has intensified and could lead to serious danger if caution is not exercised.

He advised Chiefpriest to be careful with his food and drinks in 2026, paying close attention to who prepares and serves them.

Cubana Chiefpriest replies Prophet Boma

Not ready to ignore the prophecy, the socialite clapped back at Boma as he queried why he only sees visions about the rich and famous.

Referring to the prophet as a businessman, Chiefpriest stated that the cleric doesn't share prophecies about the poor.

"Why plenty people wey dey around you, you no dey see prophecy for their head? Na rich & famous people only dey open your eye for prophecy, Boma the businessman? Justice for the poor, no prophecy for them," he wrote.

The screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's response to Prophet Abel Boma's prophecy is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest questions why Prophet Abel Boma ignores the poor. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Chiefpriest's response to Abel Boma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as many of the socialite's followers agreed with his opinion about the prophet. Read the comments below:

mimi_gabriel222 commented:

"Straight bullets don heat Boma."

mercykemzyofficial said:

"Lives would have been lost this Christmas through plain crash and accident but someone intercede on their behalf ahead of time.....ekelu olu eke Odogwu di active."

krit_ukpoh commented:

"No prophecy for the poor."

ugonnaya02 wrote:

"You’re a poor man Oga u got nothing."

petite_luxury123 commented:

"Dem no dey ever see Vision for poor masses around dem na Instagram Rich people and Politicians dem dey see i no wan call name of d one wey dey vex me pass."

officialvictorjerry said:

"Nothinh consern me with all the Boma in town i just want to eat from same plate with CP @cubana_chiefpriest man you get plenty wisdom oil."

larrysucceed_ said:

"I don block the fake prophet this morning. He don’t know solution to Nigeria problem but nah to see vision for Bigman he know."

lucky_jay416 commented:

"cubana_chiefpriest God created Cp for a reason, Music Nat water Money Na water, I too love you cuz you sabi."

What Prophet Abel said about Obi Cubana

Legit.ng previously reported that businessman Obi Cubana was called out by the popular prophet Tamunominabo Boma.

The cleric opened up about a prophecy he saw regarding the business magnate and groups of enemies plotting his fall.

Boma further addressed how the foreseen peril could be averted, which garnered the attention of many online.

Source: Legit.ng