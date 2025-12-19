Prophet Abel Boma has sparked online reactions after sharing a concerning prophecy about Cubana Chiefpriest in a viral video

The cleric warned of rising jealousy, potential danger, and urged caution around personal safety and health in the coming years

He also hinted at a much bigger future for Cubana Chiefpriest, leaving many curious about what lies ahead

Popular cleric, Prophet Abel Boma, has stirred reactions online after a video surfaced in which he shared a troubling prophecy concerning socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest.

In the now-viral clip, Prophet Boma addressed Cubana Chiefpriest directly, expressing affection for him while warning that people close to him might be plotting against his life.

Prophet Abel Boma shares unexpected prophecy on Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @prophetabelboma

Source: Instagram

According to the prophet, jealousy surrounding the businessman has increased, and he claimed that this could lead to serious danger if care is not taken.

Prophet Boma stated that he had previously warned Cubana Chiefpriest about an attempted attack, and referenced an incident where shots were reportedly fired at his car.

He stressed that he was not seeking contact or recognition, but felt compelled to speak again due to his recent prophecy.

In the new message, the prophet warned that future attacks would not come in the form of violence but through poisoning.

He advised Cubana Chiefpriest to be extremely careful with food and drinks, especially in 2026, cautioning him to pay attention to who prepares and serves them.

He also urged him to avoid making new friends and to be more guarded around those claiming closeness.

Beyond security concerns, Prophet Boma also spoke about Cubana Chiefpriest’s health, urging him to pray seriously and follow medical advice. He mentioned seeing a vision suggesting possible health challenges.

“Cubana, pray very seriously for your health in 2026. You might be having some health issues. The reason I use you might it is because if you pray. In 2026, you might, but if you pray, you will not. So please, I am begging you, be careful of how you eat, what you eat, go on diet and make sure you follow the doctor's instructions.

"There are health issues, nobody will attack you for the health issues. It's just the age that is coming and all that. In the realm of the Spirit, I saw your hands folding and your legs folding on one side, with somebody helping you. I decree, and I declare that every form of stroke against you is not going to happen.”

The prophet further claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest has a political future, stating that he foresees him becoming a governor in his state someday.

He added that his current relationships and exposure were divinely permitted to prepare him for leadership and service to his people, not merely for social influence.

Watch him speak below:

People pray for Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

abacus_minds said:

"I think Chiefpriest should listen. He loves food and drinks. I also feel he should watch his weight for a sustainable lifestyle. If he trims,he would be great."

iam_glo_b

"I cover CP and family with the blood of Jesus amen."

glam13133 said:

"Amen. God bless you Sir Abel. More grace dad."

unlimitednwazion_ said:

"God please ,It shall not stand ,in Jesus name 🙏."

ugobeautydickson said:

"May God please protect him."

viviandion said:

"Keep new friends afar and possibly some inner friends too , hes protected by God almighty,"

iam_harrywest said:

"He who have ear let him hear wat the spirit is saying @cubana_chiefpriest."

okeychukwu42 said:

"Father show your son mercy and preserve him in Jesus name,name,nnam @cubana_chiefpriest no evil shall befall in Jesus name,me I already said it last week in one of your post that you will be soon be governor of my state Imo,so am nit surprise."

Prophet Abel Boma’s prophecy about Cubana Chiefpriest has people asking questions. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Prophet Abel foresees evil plot against Obi Cubana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana was called out by the popular prophet Tamunominabo Boma.

The cleric opened up about a prophecy he saw regarding the billionaire and groups of enemies plotting his fall.

He further addressed how the foreseen peril could be averted, which garnered the attention of many online.

Source: Legit.ng