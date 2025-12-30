Asisat Oshoala Blasts Wizkid, Calls Him Liar, FC Agrees With Football Star: “He Go Dey Smile on Top”
- Asisat Oshoala has reacted on X to Nigerian singer Wizkid, calling him a new name, a move many users agreed with
- In her tweet, the football star referenced what she claimed the singer did and his attitude afterwards, reacting with laughter
- Fans joined the conversation by sharing their own experiences and opinions about the music star, with many echoing her remarks and laughing along
Asisat Oshoala has called out Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid over what she described as one of his attitudes.
In her post, the football star laughed at Wizkid over what she claimed was his failure to keep a promise.
She suggested that the singer often makes promises and does not follow through, adding that he still appears confident and smiling while doing so.
Asisat Oshoala speaks on Wizkid’s promise
Oshoala also stated that Wizkid had promised to carry out a particular activity at the same venue every year but had not done so.
“Davido, one photo for mama”: Adorable moment music star granted elderly woman's selfie request trends
She, however, did not specify the exact promise or the location involved.
Oshoala labels Wizkid in viral post
Reacting further, Oshoala jokingly described the Morayo crooner as a “big liar,” a comment that quickly drew attention online.
Fans joined the conversation, with some laughing along and describing what they believed to be the singer’s usual pattern of behaviour.
Others referenced past promises attributed to Wizkid, including a proposed joint project with Asake and claims about free concerts, which they said were yet to materialise.
This is not the first time the music star has been called out online over unfulfilled promises.
In a recent instance, a public figure was heard calling the singer to ask about a previously discussed collaboration, to which Wizkid reportedly laughed and said it would happen soon.
Here are is Asisat Oshoala's tweet here:
How fans reacted to Asisat Oshoala's post
Reactions have trailed the tweet made bey the footballer. Here are comments below:
@realbig_shak shared:
"Two days left this year and we never get the real joint project wey he promise with Asake. Nobody lie reach that man."
@BwoiRicch_ commented:
"You know how many times DJ tunes tell us baba is ready now before baba finally come out? iro yen po but I love the suspense everytime."
@accordin2Wil reacted:
"Person wen onces talk say all lagos show go be free."
@realbig_shak commented:
@abbycorners_ shared:
"Na my idolo you dey drag like this? Asisat take your time oo."
@officialmoneski said:
"And yet FC people still dey believe am like Ronaldo."
