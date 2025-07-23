Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Davido and Wizkid Subtly Banter Each Other With Their Children As OBO Mourns Late Son Ifeanyi
Celebrities

Davido and Wizkid Subtly Banter Each Other With Their Children As OBO Mourns Late Son Ifeanyi

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid are still trending on the internet following their recent face off
  • Legit.ng earlier reported that the 5IVE crooner threw shades at his rival who had earlier bragged about being the “biggest” in the game
  • In a recent update, the two Essence hitmaker celebrated his five children as Davido’s next post ignited reactions from many

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Taking to Twitter, the father of six characterised his son as a legend and wished him rest in peace.

Davido and Wizkid subtly banter each other with their kid(s)
Davido and Wizkid simultaneously celebrates their kid(s) on Elon Musk's X. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido
Source: Instagram
“Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke RIP Legen," he wrote

This came shortly after his rival Wizkid celebrated his five children (Bolu, Ayo, Zoin, AJ and Morayo) from his separate baby mamas.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Davido’s post elicited varied comments, with some accusing him of attempting to emulate his rival, Wizkid, who had previously tweeted his children's names.

Read also

Davido fires random shots on social media after rival Wizkid bragged about being the “Biggest”

See their posts below:

Afrobeats musicians Wizkid and Davido have subtly renewed their long-running feud on social media platform X (previously Twitter).

On Tuesday, July 22, Wizkid made a post claiming that he was the "Biggest 🦅”, hence the best in the Nigerian music industry.

Shortly after, Davido responded with a satirical message, mimicking Wizkid's tweet and saying, "For your parlour."

He then shared a link detailing his professional accomplishments, reaffirming his domination in the business. In another post, Davido said, "I need a cane," a cryptic statement that has sparked a variety of interpretations among fans and followers.

Davido and Wizkid gain attention online as they talk about their kid(s).
Davido and Wizkid trigger reactions online with recent posts on their kid(s). Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo
Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido and Wizkid’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dami8606 wrote:

"Wizkid just dey give this one sleepless nights 😂😂."

iamfreshie said:

"So Davido sef dey find trend?? And if Wizkid start, everywhere go become desert now."

Read also

"Where is Wizkid?" Davido reacts as Spotify releases biggest 30 Nigerian songs for first half 2025

ask_of_rhatti said:

"I like as Davido attack no Dey shake internet 😂 we Dey all know when poppsy go throw bomb everywhere go wan burst 😂😂 na then Mazi tunde go Dey cry on behalf of Davido 😂😂😂."

only1_raihan said:

"This wereys sabi weytin dem dey do 😂😂."

pinz.7g said:

"Osakpolo de find pity streams everyday 😂."

desmond_dibofun said:

"Yesterday wizkid post biggest. Davido rush go tweet for your parlor. Now today this. Omo I nor like him way sha na just few of him songs kun join this him yeye competitive lifestyle is a very big NO for me."

iambestynwali wrote:

"This one want just trend you dey competition with person way no send you 😂😂."

aramide_omopeluola wrote:

"Sha make sure say you don chop this night belleful before you put your mouth for matter wey no consign you😂🚶🏿‍♀️‍➡️."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Read also

Adekunle Gold shares mindblowing throwback photo capturing him sleeping by roadside: Which camera?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: