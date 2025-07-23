Nigerian music stars Davido and Wizkid are still trending on the internet following their recent face off

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 5IVE crooner threw shades at his rival who had earlier bragged about being the “biggest” in the game

In a recent update, the two Essence hitmaker celebrated his five children as Davido’s next post ignited reactions from many

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Taking to Twitter, the father of six characterised his son as a legend and wished him rest in peace.

Davido and Wizkid simultaneously celebrates their kid(s) on Elon Musk's X. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

“Ifeanyi David Adedeji Adeleke RIP Legen," he wrote

This came shortly after his rival Wizkid celebrated his five children (Bolu, Ayo, Zoin, AJ and Morayo) from his separate baby mamas.

Davido’s post elicited varied comments, with some accusing him of attempting to emulate his rival, Wizkid, who had previously tweeted his children's names.

See their posts below:

Afrobeats musicians Wizkid and Davido have subtly renewed their long-running feud on social media platform X (previously Twitter).

On Tuesday, July 22, Wizkid made a post claiming that he was the "Biggest 🦅”, hence the best in the Nigerian music industry.

Shortly after, Davido responded with a satirical message, mimicking Wizkid's tweet and saying, "For your parlour."

He then shared a link detailing his professional accomplishments, reaffirming his domination in the business. In another post, Davido said, "I need a cane," a cryptic statement that has sparked a variety of interpretations among fans and followers.

Davido and Wizkid trigger reactions online with recent posts on their kid(s). Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Davido and Wizkid’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dami8606 wrote:

"Wizkid just dey give this one sleepless nights 😂😂."

iamfreshie said:

"So Davido sef dey find trend?? And if Wizkid start, everywhere go become desert now."

ask_of_rhatti said:

"I like as Davido attack no Dey shake internet 😂 we Dey all know when poppsy go throw bomb everywhere go wan burst 😂😂 na then Mazi tunde go Dey cry on behalf of Davido 😂😂😂."

only1_raihan said:

"This wereys sabi weytin dem dey do 😂😂."

pinz.7g said:

"Osakpolo de find pity streams everyday 😂."

desmond_dibofun said:

"Yesterday wizkid post biggest. Davido rush go tweet for your parlor. Now today this. Omo I nor like him way sha na just few of him songs kun join this him yeye competitive lifestyle is a very big NO for me."

iambestynwali wrote:

"This one want just trend you dey competition with person way no send you 😂😂."

aramide_omopeluola wrote:

"Sha make sure say you don chop this night belleful before you put your mouth for matter wey no consign you😂🚶🏿‍♀️‍➡️."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng