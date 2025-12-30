Verydarkman (VDM) spotted alleged campaign flyers of Seyi Tinubu in Morocco during the 2025 AFCON

The social media critic reacted with surprise and called out the president’s son in a video that has since gone viral

The incident has sparked curiosity about political activities ahead of the 2027 elections, as netizens hailed VDM for his actions

Popular social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) has called out Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria’s president, after discovering alleged campaign flyers bearing his image in Morocco during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video shared on social media, VDM filmed himself walking into a bar and reacting in surprise upon seeing the flyers.

Although he did not reveal the flyers’ contents, he could be heard questioning the presence of Seyi Tinubu’s face in Morocco.

“You carry this campaign seriously… From Morocco… 2027. You are desperate for real, though,” VDM said in the clip, expressing disbelief at the graphics he saw.

VDM also reflected on the contrast between the flashy promotional material and conditions back home, adding:

“Like your papa be president… But the country where light no dey. No hard feelings though. Shout out to you.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan released a short audio clip of a woman who claims to be the daughter of popular Pastor Chris Okafor, sharing disturbing details about her past living situation in the cleric's house.

The woman, who identified herself as Chidera Precious Okafor, alleged that the cleric has multiple daughters from different women.

In the clip posted on VeryDarkMan's Instagram page on December 23, 2025, the woman claimed she lived in Pastor Chris Okafor’s household several years ago before leaving around 2020. She explained that she made the decision after feeling the home was no longer safe for her.

Her account now surfaces as a backup to the earlier testimony made by another alleged daughter of the pastor

Recall that Legit.ng recently reported that VeryDarkMan shared a video of an interview with Chi Okafor, another alleged daughter of Pastor Chris Okafor, who tearfully presented her birth certificate and expressed pain over her father's pulpit preaching amid the controversies involving the pastor and actress Doris Ogala.

Verydarkman’s Video Trends Online

The video, which has already sparked conversations online, had many people hailing the critic for exposing Seyi Tinubu’s motives.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chukwukaimmanuel said:

"Them won rig the election from Morocco."

coachwilfredasuquo said:

"Thank you my President for sharing their Escapades. May your days be long."

adrianna__kyle said:

"My everything 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

kikkylovv said:

"My love..... Your ancestor follows you to Morocco...dat why we won oo.....🔥🔥."

iam_jabmayor said:

"So we don carry campaign reach Morocco 🇲🇦 it is well with Nigeria 🇳🇬."

the_veryfairman said:

"I no wan laugh this night ooo 😂."

thatlekkicarguy said:

"Ommmmooooo …. It only takes Money and good heart ❤️❤️❤️."

djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Shout out to you Seyi 😂😂😂."

fantacy00

"VDM go whine anybody.. No matter ur status 💯🙌😂."

dutchesspam said:

"Have never met a guy who’s so down to earth like VDM #how many celebrities will meet you and wanna know your name #it was a pleasure meeting you again my big brother."

the_oracle__ said:

"Lege go soon set camera 😂😂😂."

the_oracle__ said:

"The election go hot 😂incase them no win make Dey quickly collect tax😂😂😂ALLEGEDLY 😂."

Pastor Okafor shares prophecy video amid controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris Okafor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries shared a video online amid his controversy with actress Doris Ogala.

In the video, the cleric was seen prophesying to church members and offering financial support, including a promise of N50,000 monthly for a year to help one member start a business.

He also prayed for their health, family issues, and financial restoration, tackling problems like sickness and unemployment.

