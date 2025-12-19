Doris Ogala has made yet another video involving one of her colleagues, who she claims has been shaming her online

In her recording, she alleged that the person also engaged in bedroom activities with the cleric and explained how they met

Doris stated that she has evidence and chats of the actress, which she sent to the cleric, and threatened to share them

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has continued her ranting spree, dragging one of her colleagues into her feud with Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress has been exposing details about her alleged affair with the cleric, revealing things many didn’t know about them.

Fans react to Doris Ogala shade at her colleague shaming her over her outburst about Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@mma_ogala/@crhisokafor

Source: Instagram

She also shared a picture and promised to release a video of the clergyman with another lady he was allegedly dating.

In her recent post, she claimed that some Nollywood actresses have been mocking her because of her issue with the cleric. According to Doris, one of the actresses who has been shaming her was also allegedly involved with the cleric.

Doris Ogala shares details about Pastor Chris Okafor

Doris went on to explain that the person mocking her also engaged in bedroom activities with the cleric.

She revealed that the actress visited the cleric's church, where they sat together in the front row.

Doris Ogala continues to make videos about her ordeal. Photo credit@mma_ogala

Source: Instagram

Doris added that the actress didn’t know she was allegedly dating Pastor Chris Okafor at the time, as she had asked her to help speak with the cleric, who wasn’t answering her calls.

Doris claimed that after the actress struggled to reach the cleric, it was she who managed to get through to him, with the cleric picking her call just once.

She further stated that the actress later visited the cleric’s office for bedroom activities, but he didn’t give her any money.

Not stopping there, Doris also claimed that Pastor Chris Okafor shared some of the chats the actress had with him. She warned that she would expose the actress if care wasn’t taken.

Fans reacted to the post, speculating the name of an actress who has a prominent backside and was seen running a few months ago.

See the Instagram video of Doris Ogala here:

Reactions trail Doris Ogala post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@judenation o wrote:

"Group of ladies sleeping with pastor Chris..shame shame shame to una . 14 h1."

@uzoriyke shared:

"Just look at the a grown up woman is disgracing herself on the internet."

@bistrogas reacted:

"Chris Okafor quick go buy the house and settle her o before she release ya personal!! Hell has no fury than a woman scorned."

@official_mclagos101 said:

"So all this thing's wey dey happen for film dey happen real life too."

@_creed007 commented:

"The disadvantage of this plenty talk you are doing is making yourself a red flag to other men. (2) So you get this kind issue for your own relationship na en you carry Ned matter for head dey insvlt am because of Regina? Now where is the Regina now ."

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng had reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor. According to her, they have both met in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng