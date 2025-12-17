A Nigerian man has shared a video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, doing his job at a recent film festival

In the video, the agile man with a heavily muscular body stood alert and observed the area as his boss, Kizz Daniel, performed

Social media users who came across the clip, shared on the TikTok app, took turns reacting in the comments section

A Nigerian man recently shared a short video that drew attention to the security detail of popular singer Kizz Daniel during a public appearance.

The clip showed the artiste's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, who was seen maintaining a vigilant posture while the singer delivered his performance at a film festival.

Kizz Daniels' bouncer arrives film festival in Accra with his boss. Photo credit: @shinycreations/TikTok.

Kizz Daniels' bouncer Kelvin displays macho physique

At one point, he walked around the venue and questioned a particular guest, although it was unclear what he asked the guest.

The video was posted on TikTok by a user identified as @shinycreations, who lauded the celebrity security for his agility.

According to the poster, the clip was taken at the film festival held at the Palm Convention Center in Accra, where Kizz Daniel had appeared as part of the event's entertainment.

Throughout the video, Atobiloye Kelvin was captured standing close to the stage area, carefully scanning the environment and ready to act if necessary.

His muscular build and aura stood out, causing netizens to speak about the level of protection afforded to the singer during public outings.

"Kizz Daniel bouncer no dey play at all. 2025 Reffa Film Festival and Awards at Palm Convention Center Accra," the video's caption read.

Kizz Daniels' bouncer captured at film festival in Accra with the singer. Photo credit: @shinycreations/TikTok.

Reactions trail clip of Kizz Daniels' bouncer

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Princely4j said:

"Kizz Daniel bouncer go beat Shatta wale bouncer abonko die two second."

@Zeebabe said:

"Aside being his bodyguard he cares about him like his blood too."

@Ezeking4488 said:

"That face you keep so your boss will believe you're serious with your job."

@Goodnews Ani said:

"Stop accusing the bodyguard. is just doing is job perfect. this life. people must talk. Ahh."

@BABAKAY said:

"The fact that he turned his back, makes him unprofessional, you don’t take your eyes off your principal."

@BIGMAC said:

"His now a celebrity but yet he still choose to work for kizz Daniel that’s loyalty."

@Samuel onyebuchi said:

"His boss Kiss Daniel is paying him well therefore he’s doing the job with all his heart to protect his boss."

@MK.malik said:

"This bouncer now fee just because big just to day fear him he fee no no how to use that hand like that."

@Mr.shine said:

"So as he turned his back and was walking back, that's enough time for somebody to take action, or?"

@SirLinusgasventures said:

"So na only watin human come to do for him life be dis. Gym to come Dey guide people. Chai."

@Nady blicks said:

"We need this bouncer for Ebo Noah on 25 December if it's doesn't rain."

@MR BLACK said:

"But it's unprofessional to back your client while you walk away, just take some steps backwards and keep your eyes on him ! just a tip."

@Mr Shawarma King said:

"Na persona like dis I need for my wedding day."

@Dollar de guy said:

"In Ghana. We don’t respect anything scary o. Everything scary is funny to us."

@Biglems said:

"Person where stand where head the comot water for no reason you say play."

@Gadri Dorothy gift reacted:

"He's doing he's job and na this one dey put food on he's table so he's not joking with it."

@Chocolaty Lingerie said:

"It’s love he’s paying him heavily so him go extra miles is love for his job."

@temmy said:

"The camera man that is video him don't have another work to do he you focus on him only."

@king_david_osas said:

"Na oversabi Dey worry am Becus I no see any meaning to what he just did Becus the person was not staging kiss Daniel."

@MARio said:

"If I Dey collect the money wey this guy Dey collect walai people go say my own too much."

@Success is mine commented:

"I just too like love this man, he's doing his job with pure heart and commitment. Boss, you be man."

@NODRUGSJUSTWEED added:

"E dey form active but e dey back kizz Daniel when e dey waka come back, this one just big no security orientation."

