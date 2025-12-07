The Fusengbuwa ruling house stated that every aspirant to the Awujale throne must prove seven generations of royal lineage

Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, has officially entered the race for one of Nigeria’s most revered traditional stools, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

But before his name can move forward, the Ijebu-Ode royal family has handed him a critical task.

In a letter dated December 3, 2025, the musician announced his interest in the Awujale throne, describing himself as a “bonafide son” of the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

The Fusengbuwa ruling house stated that every aspirant to the Awujale throne, including KWAM 1must prove seven generations of royal lineage.

The letter circulated widely online, placing the music icon at the center of a major cultural conversation.

But for the ruling house, interest alone is not enough.

The family’s chairman, Abdulateef Owoyemi, told The PUNCH that every aspirant must complete a detailed royal lineage data form, a document that traces ancestry up to seven generations. And KWAM 1 is no exception.

Why the lineage form matters KWAM 1

Owoyemi explained that the form is the foundation of the entire selection process. According to him, the ruling house is determined to prevent “strangers” from laying claim to the ancient throne.

He explained:

“The first step is to declare your lineage. Your parents, grandparents, and those before them must be traced. Only genuine members of Fusengbuwa will be allowed.”

The form must be submitted to the head of the ruling house unit, who will verify the family’s authenticity before any other step can proceed.

A special extension for KWAM 1

While the window for applications closed on December 5, the ruling house revealed that KWAM 1 has been granted a five-day extension, which expires on December 10.

Owoyemi stressed that the family would not shut anyone out, but every right comes with responsibility.

He stated:

“We welcome men of influence who will strengthen the stool. But they must first prove they truly belong.”

The royal process is already on a tight schedule. The local government has given the Fusengbuwa house 14 days, ending December 18, to present candidates to the kingmakers.

Those kingmakers then have seven days to select one name, which will be forwarded to the Ogun State governor.

From there, a 21-day government review begins, including background checks, objection periods, and security clearance.

KWAM 1's application for Awujale received a special extension.

