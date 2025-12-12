Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Wizkid announced that he would like his colleague Asake to perform at his wedding

He informed Asake about this during their latest performance on Apple Music radio with DJ Tunez, where he also praised the Omo Ope crooner

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has stated that he wants Asake to perform on his wedding day.

The award-winning singer highlighted his admiration for his junior colleague’s famous song "Remember."

Wizkid, the "Essence" crooner, revealed this to the former YBNL star during their Apple Music Radio takeover interview.

During the interview, Wizkid stated that the song "Omo Ope" inspired him to become an Asake fan, and that this was only the beginning.

Moving on, Wizkid revealed that his favourite Asake song is "Remember" from the 2023 album "Work of Art." Wizkid stated that the song was incredible, and he went on to give Asake free publicity during the interview while they sat next to one another.

“You [Asake] are amazing; you have one of the most special voices from home [Africa] and in the world. I have told you that like a million times, and I am saying it again on radio. You are a blessing to African music.”

Wizkid went on to claim that Asake has one of the most unique voices not only in Africa but throughout the world.

He went on to remark that he has told Asake millions of times and will tell it again: he should let people know how wonderful he is as an artist.

Wizkid described Asake as a blessing to African music.

Asake was observed throughout giving Wizkid an appreciative look, gushing hard, and afterwards saying "Alliamdulilahi."

reports that Wizkid is currently in a romantic relationship with his third baby mama and manager, Japa P. The couple share three children together: two sons and a daughter.

Watch the video below:

Wizkid. Asake trend online

papisteriks said:

"Wiz has always been a fan, man can’t even hide it 😂. And that’s what greatness is about, giving people their flowers irrespective of whatever position you hold."

sabr.divine said:

"God bless Olamide. And everyone else who didn’t just believe but added more oxygen to his initial spark."

ajuwon10 said:

"Alhamdulillahi 🙏🏼😍😁."

odikponkiru said:

"He so real and his laugh is so contagious 😍😍😍."

usman_6539 said:

"Remember is the best song Asake has ever made 👏👏👏👏."

atomic4567 said:

"Same here... My best so far "Remember", I still blast am last night👏."

ademi_it411 said:

"Ọmọ to dun, jọọ-jọọ, jọọ Fun mi l'eyọ kan ki n tọ Raga bo mi, jọọ, n tọ, n tọ I know say you want some more Mr Money with the vibе, you know, I no dey dull…. 😁😁😁."

deluxe_poshempress said:

"He is undeniably one of a kind, a rarity only true aficionados can fully appreciate, " the beast himself"❤️."

utmostcarejanitorialservices said:

"E be like wizkid and Jada are about to get married . We can't wait. 😍❤️."

