Jarvis defends Peller and urges fans to stop mocking him online after their relationship troubles

The TikTok influencer addressed Peller’s emotional struggles and clarified that they remain friends

Jarvis admitted she is not okay and pleaded with fans to help them heal instead of causing more pain

Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth, has spoken out in defence of her former partner, TikTok star Peller, urging fans to stop mocking him and offer support instead.

In an emotional live stream, she addressed ongoing online reactions and called for empathy during their healing process.

Jarvis calls on fans to support Peller

Source: Instagram

Jarvis directly addressed the ridicule directed at Peller since their relationship challenges became public.

"You people are mocking him. Stop. Stop mocking him. Stop shading him," she said.

She expressed frustration over how online commentary has worsened their emotional pain.

The TikTok star emphasised that public ridicule does not help the situation.

She urged fans to reflect on how their words affect real people going through difficult times.

Peller is a Good Person, Jarvis Insists

Jarvis firmly defended Peller's character against negative portrayals circulating online. She said:

"I never said he's a bad person. He's a good guy. He's a great guy"

She clarified that acknowledging someone's struggles does not mean condemning their entire character.

According to Jarvis, Peller struggles with controlling his emotions. She believes this reality should be met with understanding rather than insults.

Rather than focusing on relationship outcomes, Jarvis emphasised that healing is now the main priority.

"The relationship is not the thing now," she explained. "The solution is, let's put our heads together to work on him. To be better."

She described their current situation as a period of keeping distance from romantic expectations. The goal is to allow growth and emotional stability for both of them.

Javis says she and Peller remain good friends

Source: Instagram

Jarvis also addressed how commentary initially framed as advice has crossed into mockery.

"Now they advise, now they mock us, now they cause more pain," she said.

During the live stream, Jarvis admits she's not okay. She admitted that the situation had taken a toll on her well-being and asked the public to give them the courage to heal and move forward.

"I don't feel good. We need to be okay. I'm not okay anymore," she admitted openly.

She expressed a desire not only for her own well-being but also for Peller's recovery.

"For him to heal better, for him to have the courage to come on again… give us that courage," she pleaded with fans.

Despite their difficulties, Jarvis confirmed she and Peller remain on good terms.

She added that growth can sometimes lead people back together or forward in peace, and that the break is not based on hatred but on a desire for healing.

Jarvis concluded by urging fans to "thank God for life" and recognise that safety and healing matter more than narratives and insults.

Watch the video below:

Fans React to Jarvis's Plea

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Grachibeauty_ said:

"She is emotionally intelligent that why I like her."

@tessysmitha commented:

"She loves him but they're better apart. It's sad that they're both going through this. I hope they get better and the help they need."

@iamChigoo opined:

"This girl is obviously still deeply in love with the guy. Who are the people still throwing shade at him even now? Please, they need to stop… it's all in the past. Yes, he made a mistake, but he's still young and growing up. He'll definitely learn from it in time."

@nuelmars said:

"'He was a great guy' got me. Werey don move on quick. Peller nah you lost oo😂😂."

@bidsman commented:

"Na you dey chop him money but na we make we dey motivate am."

@_LadyVictoria said:

"This children thinks Nigeria revolves around them Abi? 😏"

FRSC to Prosecute Peller Over Highway Crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Road Safety Corps announced plans to prosecute TikTok influencer Peller after a live-streamed crash on a Lagos highway.

The FRSC described the act as reckless and distracted driving, emphasising that public roads are not content creation spaces and that no fatalities were recorded.

The agency directed legal action and urged influencers to promote responsible behaviour, reaffirming that traffic laws apply to everyone regardless of fame.

