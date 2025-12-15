Akin Lewis says his first wife left suddenly without explanation over 20 years ago

The veteran Nollywood actor said the experience caused him intense pain, and still affects him even after building a new life

Lewis shared how he turned deep heartbreak into personal strength and career growth

Akin Lewis, a veteran Nollywood actor, has broken his silence on a deeply personal experience that reshaped his life.

Speaking on the African A-List Podcast on December 9, 2025, the screen legend opened up about his first marriage and the pain that continues to hurt him decades later.

Akin Lewis speaks on the sudden end of his first marriage that left him in pains Photo credit: @akinlewis_official

Source: Instagram

When asked to recall an incident that caused him deep pain, Lewis responded:

"Maybe when my first wife left," he said. "I still don't understand why till today. I don't understand why."

The actor explained that his first marriage ended suddenly without any explanation. There was no warning, conflict, or closure.

"For no apparent reason, she just up and left. So if you're looking for pain that gave me intense pain, that's the one," Lewis revealed.

According to the veteran actor, the separation was particularly devastating because of how unexpected it was. The marriage produced 3 children, and they were on good terms before the breakup.

Lewis said the lack of clarity left him emotionally shaken and looking for answers that never came.

Actor Reveals When His Marriage Collapsed

The respected screen icon disclosed that the separation happened over 20 years ago.

"I'm talking about 20 years ago," Lewis said.

He admitted the pain lingered for many years before he found the strength to speak about it publicly.

Lewis explained that being able to discuss the experience now shows how much he has healed.

"That I'm even able to talk about it now helped me overcome so many things," he said.

The actor noted that the heartbreak forced him to grow emotionally and think differently about love and life.

How Lewis Turned Pain into Strength

Despite the heartbreak, Lewis chose not to remain trapped in bitterness.

He explained that the experience forced him to redirect his energy toward personal development and his acting career. Over time, the pain became a turning point instead of a permanent wound.

The veteran actor is now remarried and has another child. Reflecting on the past, he noted that everyone involved had found stability.

"Let's just say everybody's happy where they are."

Veteran actor Akin Lewis reveals how he turned heartbreak into personal and career growth Photo credit: @akinlewis_official

Source: Instagram

He acknowledged that the experience changed how he sees people and relationships. It taught him resilience and emotional discipline.

Instead of allowing the unexplained breakup to derail him, Lewis leaned deeper into his career. He has built a career spanning over 5 decades across theatre and film.

Lewis Addresses the Disrespect of Veteran Actors

During the same podcast interview, Lewis also spoke about professional challenges in Nollywood.

He expressed disappointment at the lack of respect sometimes shown to veteran actors by film producers.

Lewis emphasised that years of dedication, training, and experience should be valued, not questioned.

He emphasised that veteran actors should not be pressured to accept reduced standards after decades of service.

"I have spent more than 5 decades building my career across theatre and film," the actor said.

He maintained that professionalism in the industry must include fair compensation and mutual respect between actors and producers.

Lewis explained that veteran actors should not be made to feel grateful simply for being cast.

Watch the interview below:

Akin Lewis on Playing the Rich Man Role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akin Lewis explained that he often plays wealthy characters in movies because of how he looks and the image he carries.

He emphasised that while he is professionally capable of acting any role, producers usually cast him as a millionaire or billionaire.

This has become a consistent pattern in his acting career.

Source: Legit.ng