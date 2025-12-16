Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo claimed that the gap between men and women in terms of quality is widening, making it harder to find solid men

His comments on changing marriage structures and men’s responsibilities drew attention across Nigerian social media platforms

Nigerians dragged the pastor online, with one viral comment asking if he's a preacher or a relationship mechanic

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has sparked massive debate online after sharing his opinion about what he described as a 'shortage of quality men' in Nigeria today.

The clergyman known for his teachings on relationships shared his thoughts on modern relationships through a post on his X page.

He opened his post with a statement that immediately caught attention.

In his post, the pastor expressed concern about modern relationships and gender expectations, stating that he's concerned about the quality of men out there these days.

“Ladies and gentlemen we have a crisis! I’m very concerned about the quality of men out there these days.”

The pastor stated that the gap between men and women in terms of quality is widening. He added that this makes it difficult for women to find solid men suitable for marriage.

Okonkwo claimed that many men today struggle with leadership and responsibility. He noted that a lot of men he sees can't lead or marry the women of this generation.

The pastor suggested that social changes have made traditional expectations more demanding for men.

His remarks immediately set off a broader conversation about standards and roles in modern relationships.

The clergyman also reflected on marriage structures. He explained that there are 3 kinds of marriage, which he described as God's original design.

Pastor Explains Why Cultural Marriage Thrived

Pastor Okonkwo noted how cultural marriage once thrived in Africa.

He stated that it worked in the past because women were not given much access to education, and most didn't work.

He added that men also married with wide age gaps, which made submission easier in his view.

Pastor Okonkwo acknowledged that those dynamics have changed. He wrote that it's a tougher scenario for the men of this age.

The clergyman concluded that many women may not see eligible men to marry.

Read his post below:

Nigerians React to the Pastor's Post

The post sparked massive backlash from netizens. Many questioned the pastor's definition of a 'solid man,' while others accused him of taking sides.

One comment stood out, questioning whether he is a pastor or a relationship mechanic.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@uchasage said:

"Is this man a preacher or a relationship mechanic?"

@Chenemi_Abraham commented:

"As a Pastor in the social media age, you have no option than to take the side of the women. That's where the crowd is. We already understand. Let the powerful women marry themselves. Case closed."

@nana_aboagye11 asked:

"Because men don't want to be simps? Or what exactly?"

@xhakazulu14 opined:

"This generation values nothing but money. Someone who prefers to cry in a Lambo rather than laugh in a Keke doesn't seek quality men, but men with Lambos. Someone who says, 'I'll marry for money because I don't want to be riding in a Keke with a pregnancy or baby,' doesn't need a quality man. Next time, be more detailed with your opinion."

@zenmagafrica wrote:

"What's your definition of a solid 🇳🇬 man? From Poland to Zimbabwe, countries are rushing to marry our men, yet you still say they're not solid 😕 I don't see countries rushing our women, but somehow that never comes up in your argument."

@wilson_chnns said:

"Make us understand, stop speaking in parables. Define a solid man, the one that buys lunch before they collect numbers? Or rent house for girlfriend's relatives?"

@optimist_sir commented:

"Every program is about empowering the girl child. What about empowering the boy child??"

@DennizDream stated:

"Stop pretending it's a one-sided shortage. There's a drought of accountability on both sides. Men avoiding responsibility, women avoiding self-reflection. Everyone wants perfection, and nobody wants to improve. That's the real drought."

@majorlouwe asked:

"So you wey be motivational speaker wey no get better job you classify yourself as a solid man ???"

