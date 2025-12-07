A Nigerian lady shared her experience as she finally got married after seven failed relationships and cancelled engagements

She shared how many cancelled engagements and introductions she had in her past before finally getting married

Her viral post and wedding video caught people’s attention, as many tapped into her blessing and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady celebrated as she finally got married after seven failed relationships.

She posted a video of her wedding, sharing her relationship history and past heartbreaks.

In a TikTok video by @mimiabbas7, the lady stated that she had experienced seven failed relationships, two cancelled engagements and one cancelled introduction.

She captioned the video:

“7 failed relationships, 2 cancelled engagements, 1 cancelled introduction. Finally a wife. My hallelujah challenge testimony came loud! After several years of heartbreaks and tears, God did!”

She added in the comments:

“I went through fire, but came out refined as gold.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady weds after failed relationships

@becca said:

"Congratulations sis. I'm so happy for you.To every single lady out there it would end in praise for us."

@mon'pearl fashion said:

"The pains and hurts can't be explained but my testimony is coming soon. congratulations dear."

@Queen sarah said:

"Am so happy for you sweetheart thank you for saying yes to my gee, this Sarah if u can remember me am so happy for you both, congratulations."

@Hadizat Jimoh said:

"God as many of us that are waiting let it not pass us by and may you answer us in our season."

@PeeChops | Asaba Food Vendor said:

Tho the vision is yet for an appointed time, tho it may Tarry wait for it, for it will speak. congratulations sis. delay is not Denial

@PURITY said:

"Congratulations dear. I know you didn’t even add talking stage, when God says yes none can say No."

@Adanwa said:

"Congratulations Dear. My current situation but I trust God to come through for me. I tap into your testimony and blessing."

@Abigail Samuel said:

"God, Thank you. Good good Father, that's who you are... congratulations ma'am the oil and sweetness in your home keeps flowing till eternity."

@Fateema said:

"Congratulations ma,may god bless your new home with happiness and everlasting joy always."

Another lady, a beautiful mother of four who lost her first husband, celebrated as she remarried in grand style.

She recalled how a friend mocked her in 2022, as she shared clips from her lavish traditional ceremony. The woman said her bride price was paid on March 23, 2025, and she urged women to speak positively about their lives.

In a related story, a lady shared how she got married to a man she met at Obalende bus stop, and they relocated abroad.

Widow with 6 children remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer opened up about how she remarried as a young widow and mother of six children.

She shared how her marriage had been for her, as she advised widows who may decide to remarry.

Source: Legit.ng