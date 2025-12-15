A young man got many people talking on social media as he spoke about the relationship between two notable individuals

Days after the video of Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh went viral, he shared everything he knows about them online

Many people who read what he said about the status of their relationship began to talk, saying his claims are true

A few days after a popular pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, celebrated the birthday of his church member, Sandra Areh, a man who knows the two individuals has shared his thoughts about the status of their relationship.

The video of Apostle Joshua and Sandra Areh, also known as Lady Sandra or Salwoman, made waves online due to the lady's reaction immediately after the pastor entered the venue where she celebrated her birthday.

Man claims Apostle Joshua Selman and Lady Sandra are dating. Photo Source: Twitter/andenwui

Source: Twitter

Man makes fresh claim

The moment she went on her knee for him to pray for her, and also how the pastor reacted kindly to her and other individuals at the event.

While neither the pastor nor Lady Sandra has in any way, either by publication or statement, confirmed being in a romantic relationship, a Nigerian man who seems to know the lady personally has shared his opinion on the status of their relationship.

The individual, @andenwui, recently made a post on his page speaking about how Lady Sandra Areh joined the ministry and the level she was at university at that time.

His post grabbed the attention of many social media users, and a user reacted to the post asking why the apostle hasn't married Lady Sandra.

In response, he said:

"That I can't speak to."

Sharing that he doesn't know why they're not yet married, he, however, claimed that they're both in a relationship.

Man comments on alleged relationship between Apostle Selman and Lady Sandra. Photo Source: Twitter/andenwui

Source: Twitter

His statement read:

"All I can confirm is that I knew when they began dating and I am sure they are still dating."

The above is the sole opinion of the individual regarding the relationship of Apostle Joshua Selman and Lady Sandra. His opinion does not reflect that of Legit, as neither Apostle Joshua Selman nor Lady Sandra have officially confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

Reactions as man speaks about Selman, Sandra

@Wavii_Kev noted:

"40+ years old and dating for years? Nonsense."

@Wavii_Kev said:

"If you are called to singleness then be SINGLE, how can you use the youth of a women for years and not give her marriage and kids?"

@rosebelpeace said:

“There is no breakup in sight” That part got me to comment lol."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady asked Apostle Joshua Selman to clarify whether he is in a romantic relationship with Sandra Areh. She said the pastor should speak openly so that people stop assuming they are dating.

Woman reveals facts about Selman and Areh

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman shared her thoughts online after looking into Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh. She said many things people wrote online were not clear or true, so she wanted to find out for herself.

She found two main things. First, Sandra Areh has been helping the pastor and his ministry for a long time, even since they were in university. Second, she has been very involved in building the ministry with him.

Source: Legit.ng