A Nigerian man's post about Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh caught people's attention as he spoke about a 'secret wedding'

In the post shared on X, he claimed that the apostle and Sandra might be having a 'secret' wedding this weekend

Massive reactions trailed his post on the platform as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A controversy erupted on social media following a claim by a Nigerian man that Apostle Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh might be getting married in a secret ceremony.

The man, who shared the post on X, sparked speculation and debate among netizens on the platform.

Man speaks about alleged secret wedding between Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh. Photo credit: Row_Haastrup, Media Talk.

Source: Twitter

Man speculates about Joshua Selman's alleged 'secret' wedding

The post, shared by @Row_Haastrup, hinted at a possible secret wedding taking place over the weekend, with the man cautioning that the information was not to be shared further.

He said:

"LOL. It will shock y’all that there “might” be a secret wedding happening this weekend. You didn’t hear it from me o. Pls don’t mention, we don’t do that here."

This sparked lots of reactions from social media users, with many taking to the platform to share their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

Apostle Joshua Selman, a well-known Nigerian pastor, and Sandra Areh, have been the subject of speculation and rumours regarding their relationship.

While the nature of their relationship has not been publicly disclosed, the man's claim reignited discussions among Nigerians.

Many social media users took to the comments section to weigh in on the claim, with some expressing surprise and others expressing scepticism.

Man breaks silence about an alleged secret wedding set to happen between Joshua Selman and Sandra Areh. Photo credit: Row_Haastrup, Media Talk.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man speaks about Joshua Selman

The post quickly went viral, with many Nigerians eager to know if there is any truth to the rumour.

The man who shared the post seemed to be hinting that the wedding might be happening without the knowledge of the public, hence the secrecy surrounding the event.

He urged users not to share the information further, citing that such matters are not to be discussed openly.

Dr Mary said:

"I hope there is a secret wedding. This woman has long been shadowed. If he’s not marrying her, he should rebut all these speculations going around. If she’s not in a relationship with him, she should say it publicly. I’m tired of seeing people connecting them for years. But for Pastor Nat to celebrate her this year, I want to believe something is coming out of it."

Chris Popoola said:

"It will be the most amazing thing. But it doesn't have to be a secret to the church's congregation."

Onyeudo said:

"There is a weddin happenin tomorrow. A very quite one at that. Only very few know. The attention she got this year is extraordinary. Even Pastor Nathaniel Bassey posted her, something he has never done before, and seeing that he is deeply close to Selman, it means it is official."

Vera Cious added:

"And we should clap for the secret wedding? Something that ordinarily them pastors preach against is what he's doing. Stringing a female member along for years. Whether he marry or he no marry it won't change the economy of Nigeria. BTW I'm a fan of Apostle, still listen to him."

JB added:

"Secret o, open o Let it happen! Do you know what it means for people to be wishing for it for years? It means they are already tired of seeing them together with no accountability from them as church leaders."

See the post below:

US-based lady criticises Selman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady went viral online after sharing her hot take about popular Nigerian apostle, Joshua Selman.

In a tweet shared via her official account, she criticised the apostle and mentioned why she believes he is not fit to lead.

Source: Legit.ng