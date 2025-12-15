Blessing CEO has announced the victory of her lover, IVD, over a case involving his late wife’s family

The auto dealer had been dragged to court over the unfortunate demise of his wife, Bimbo, hee also claimed that he was denied the opportunity to see his children

Fans joined the relationship expert in rejoicing about their victory while sharing how much they prayed for them

Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has announced that her lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, has been discharged and acquitted of the charges against him.

The businessman had been in a prolonged battle with his late wife’s family over her death and the custody of his four children.

They had dragged each other online, with IVD sharing details of how he was treated by his late wife’s family.

In an Instagram post, Blessing CEO shared that the victory took place in court on December 15, 2025. According to her, it had been four years of false narratives against IVD, and she rejoiced that it had ended in triumph.

Blessing CEO also praised the justice system in Nigeria, expressing how proud she is of her country for allowing her lover to finally receive justice.

Blessing CEO dishes out advice to her fans after IVD's victory

In her post, she advised people to leave a marriage if it's not working and not wait until someone dies in the relationship.

Gushing over her man, Blessing CEO said that he can now live his life fully and congratulated him for the victory.

Fans join Blessing CEO in celebrating court victory

Fans of the controversial figure rejoiced over the victory, stating that they had been praying for her and IVD to win the case.

They congratulated the couple and wished them well in their future endeavours. Some fans also mentioned that IVD could now have access to his children, whom he had been denied access to for a long time.

Here is the Instagram post from Blessing CEO below:

How fans reacted to Blessing CEO's post about IVD

Reactions have trailed the post made by Blessing CEO as she speaks about her lover, IV. She was happy about the development and her fans congratulated her. Here are comments below:

@ callisfieldproperties stated:

"I'm happy for you both . The stress and trauma are finally over. He can now have unlimited and unrestricted access to his kids."

@ugomma.loveth wrote:

"Blessings na one man squad, no bi cho cho cho."

@akunnaolerum commented:

"Awwww Blessing I feel like crying right now, I have been praying for you people like I know you personally, I am very happy."

@mide_luxuryapartments reacted:

"Silent player, God did."

@agelesshairplace wrote

"Wow,.. Thanks to Jehovah. Congratulations."

@precious_hair_stylist stated:

"Awwww. Congratulations to you & yours."

Fans dig up IVD's late wife's chats

Legit.ng had reported that some old chats, allegedly belonging to Bimbo, the late wife of businessman IVD, had surfaced online.

It was alleged that the late woman made some sacrifices for her husband and was responsible for his riches.

