Nigerian social media personality Peller made it to the frontline of blogs following his recent TikTok livestream

The comedian was on a live chat with a Caucasian TikTok influencer as they both engaged with netizens on the app

Reports have it that the TikTok star earned millions of naira in the online section by screaming, "I am Chosen", as the video went viral

Peller triggered massive reactions online after a report stated the amount of money he made online on a TikTok livestream.

The comedian was seen displaying antics while he used the trending slogan "I am Chosen," and a video from the live session went viral.

Nigerian social media sensation Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, has reportedly made millions of naira on the popular Video app TikTok.

Reports have it that the comedian kept screaming, "I am a Chosen", during a live section on the app while his viewers engaged by sending him virtual gifts.

In a clip from the recent live section, Peller was seen on a video call with a Caucasian man as they both displayed their antics online for netizens to be entertained.

During the live chat, several virtual gifts, such as lions, rockets, love emojis, and avatars, popped up on the screen.

According to Shopify, TikTok live streaming enables followers to express their appreciation in real time by sending virtual gifts that can be redeemed for payment. LIVE Gifting is one of TikTok's most useful options for creators who want to monetise their work via live streaming.

Peller trends online

@fagbemi_hamza:

"How much does the TikTok live gift cost?"

@Judithoflagos:

"These guys are literally doing money laundering with that app."

@TeniolaYBNL:

A universe is more than $3000

@fc_acct:

"Oyibo see lion still dey shout double tap😭😭😭, double tap where??"

@_ifycalex:

"Peller is making so much money on tiktok bro. This guy makes more-than 10 million naira every week."

@nas_since95:

Do you mean to tell me people load money going about looking for who to gift

@odirah_cellz:

"How the dey do this tik tok thing sef? Make I know whether I go start to tap."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

