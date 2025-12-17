Peller has reacted to the livestream Jarvis did after he was involved in a near-fatal accident while making threats about his life

Jarvis had broken her silence about their relationship, stating that Peller is too emotional and that they have agreed to end their relationship

In response, fans blamed Peller for what happened between him and Jarvis, advising the content creator to move on for good

Joblaq, one of the close associates of Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has shared a voice note made by the content creator in response to what his estranged lover, Jarvis, said about their relationship.

After the accident where Peller damaged his new Benz, Jarvis, the African AI lover of the content creator, made a live video on TikTok, addressing various issues, including the status of their relationship.

According to her, it was indeed over between them. She stated that her estranged lover lacks control over his emotions and needs to learn how to listen to correction, as no one has corrected him to do so.

In reaction, Peller broke down in tears in the voice note and asked Joblaq to tell Jarvis to "fear God." Peller expressed that he could never speak about Jarvis publicly the way she did about him, adding that his "stomach was biting him" as he reacted to her words.

Peller breaks down over Jarvis's live stream

The content creator further emphasised that he never told Jarvis their relationship was on a contract, stating that "God sees his heart" and the way he loved the TikToker.

He also mentioned that he was told he would stay for three days where he was, but he did not clarify whether he was in the hospital or at the police station.

Recall that after his accident, some called for his arrest, and he was reportedly taken into police custody.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking:

What fans said about Peller's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Peller's voice note. Here are comments below:

@ijoba_jayse commented:

"Omo luv get power oh."

@horlarfund07 shared:

"Mumu na you cause the pain for yourself now, but you don’t let me have appetite to eat the day it happened cause of your odeness."

@klacic_rtp shared:

"Some of you na the fear of being alone and lonely Dey make una rush into relationship no be say una kuku Dey happy inside the relationship , When someone causes you pain, it's a reflection of their own suffering. Choose compassion over resentment-wish them peace and healing and move on with your live."

@ _fashola_ reacted:

"God gave you everything man supposed have But you chose to create problem for your self."

@jayrichie247 stated:

"My question is what did woman even want self."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

