Content creator Gehgeh has shared details of a recent conversation he had with comedian Peller concerning his relationship with Jarvis

This came amid the recent crisis between the young lovers after the comedian crashed his Benz

Gehgeh revealed what his colleague allegedly told him after he asked how he would handle a breakup with the AI content star

Popular content creator Emmanuel Obruste, aka Gehgeh, revealed disturbing details about a conversation he had with comedian Peller regarding his lover, Jarvis.

In the viral video, Gehgeh explained that during one of their recent hangouts, he asked Peller what he would do if Jarvis decided to leave him.

Geh Geh finally opens up on Peller’s words about Jarvis. Credit: @officialgehegeh, @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to him, Peller initially responded by saying, “She no fit.” Gehgeh said he pressed further, asking what would happen if Jarvis eventually tried to leave the relationship. Peller allegedly declared that he would take his own life.

Gehgeh said the response shocked him deeply, noting that he chose not to offer advice afterwards because he noticed how intense and overwhelming Peller’s feelings for Jarvis appeared to be.

This revelation comes shortly after reports emerged that Peller was involved in a car crash with his new Benz along the Lekki Expressway.

Gehgeh also called on Jarvis’s relatives to intervene, urging them to protect her amid growing public concern over the situation.

Watch him speak below:

Peller and Jarvis trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenethnita said:

"He doesn't love her. That's a full-blown obsession."

official_celestina92 said:

"Peller way be big manipulator."

lov_endy said:

"Jarvis really needs to run far b4 this boy go ruin her brand."

olayimartha said:

"One thing about Geh Geh is that he’s so smart, forget all his jokes and cruise, Man is very smart!!!📌."

roy_signature_1 said:

“Jarvis, thank you for being the INSPIRATION for this young man to run MAD 😂😂😂."

mr.horlic said:

"Wetin concern Mercy Johnson and Mercy Chinwo for here😂😂."

taaatibg said:

"Children that are supposed to be in school , self discovering their lives individually. If you can't train kids, don't bring them into the world😢."

nwamaka.ndego said:

"Gehgeh o😂😂😂. Wetin concern Mercy Johnson and Regina for this matter😂😂😂."

babydeejah11 said:

"Fr gehgeh is spitting facts 😣 this one no b love and obsession."

symphony_mind said:

"Watch how they blame Jarvis. Una dey KRASE."

nwandu.ifeoma said:

"Why are women always blamed for other people’s actions. An emotional irresponsibility disguised as culture. Women are not rehab centres. They are not emotional regulators. They are not responsible for managing a grown person’s choices. We’ve normalised the idea that if a person spirals, a woman must have failed him. That mindset doesn’t protect the person. It excuses harm & silences accountability. Love is not control. No woman is responsible for saving someone who refuses help."

de_energygoddess said:

"He say relationship no sweet reach egusi soup. I agree 😂😂😂😂."

fizu_0000 said:

"My own is that @frscnigeria needs to withdraw his drivers license immediately for endangering the public and reckless driving."

Geh Geh exposes the advice Peller gave him concerning Jarvis. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Source: Legit.ng