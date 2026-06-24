Packed stadiums and big vibes: How US sports culture shapes the World Cup

As the World Cup continues in the United States, the country's sports culture plays a major role in shaping the fan experience. Packed stadiums, mega-venues, tailgating traditions, and premium hospitality transform matches into all-day entertainment events rather than just 90 minutes of football.

A FIFA World Cup 2026 logo seen below a USA flag. Photo: Robbie Jay (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The tournament replaces traditional football grounds with NFL megastadiums like MetLife Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and AT&T Stadium , boosting scale, atmosphere, and high-tech production.

, boosting scale, atmosphere, and high-tech production. American tailgating culture transforms matchdays into large pre-game social events with food, music, and fan gatherings outside stadiums.

U.S sports business models drive heavy monetisation through luxury suites, premium seating, and branded corporate fan zones.

fan zones. The tournament adopts a Super Bowl-style entertainment approach, blending football with celebrity appearances, music acts, and elaborate pre-game shows.

Sports culture in the USA: Packed stadiums and big-game energy

From NFL-style mega-events to the rapid growth of Major League Soccer (MLS), American sports culture has helped transform the World Cup into a full-scale spectacle where atmosphere and entertainment are just as important as the action on the pitch. Below are some of the key ways US sports culture is shaping the World Cup experience.

Mega-stadiums: The new cathedrals of sports entertainment

US sports culture strongly shapes the World Cup through its approach to stadium design. In the United States, venues are built as entertainment hubs, not just places for sport.

General view outside MetLife Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Rather than traditional football-only grounds, the tournament uses large-scale NFL-style stadiums designed for massive crowds, high-end production, and year-round use. Stadiums like SoFi, AT&T, and Mercedes-Benz highlight this fusion of sport and entertainment.

They offer expansive seating, luxury hospitality, advanced lighting and sound, and giant digital displays. This creates a matchday experience that feels more like a live entertainment event than a standard football fixture.

Technology and the high-tech stadium experience

US sports culture places technology at the heart of the fan experience, with modern stadiums designed to keep every seat closely connected to the action. Massive video boards now go beyond scores, offering instant replays, player stats, match analysis, entertainment content, and real-time fan engagement.

The result is a cinematic viewing experience that blends live sport with broadcast-quality production. Advanced stadium design also enhances atmosphere through innovative architecture, sound systems, and climate control that balance comfort with intensity.

US sports culture excels at turning games into global entertainment spectacles, largely inspired by the Super Bowl model. Events are designed to engage fans before, during, and after the action, making every moment part of the overall show.

Rema, LISA and Anitta perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

This includes high-production ceremonies, celebrity appearances, live music, dramatic introductions, and interactive fan experiences. Even breaks in play are filled with entertainment through crowd engagement, digital displays, and stadium-wide productions, turning a match into a full-scale entertainment event.

Tailgating culture: Turning matchday into a celebration

A defining element of US sports culture is tailgating, where fans gather before games for food, music, and socialising. Across many American cities, matchday starts hours before kickoff as stadium parking lots turn into lively fan zones with barbecue, music, games, and group celebrations.

This builds a strong community atmosphere where attending a game becomes a shared social event rather than just watching sport. For the World Cup, it adds a festival-like dimension that begins well before the match itself.

Premium experiences: The business of American sports

Another key feature of US sports culture is its emphasis on premium experiences and the commercial side of sport. American stadiums are designed to offer multiple tiers of engagement, ranging from standard seating to high-end luxury spaces.

Businesses along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens gear up for the World Cup with flags, jerseys, and banners on display. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Modern venues typically include field-level suites, club seating, corporate hospitality areas, exclusive fan zones, and premium dining options. As a result, the stadium experience has become part of the overall product, drawing in fans, businesses, and global audiences alike.

This commercial model helps major tournaments generate higher revenue while offering supporters more ways to engage with the event.

A global fan culture inside American stadiums

The United States adds a distinctive dimension to the World Cup through its highly diverse population. With communities linked to nations across the globe, matches in America draw passionate supporters from many different backgrounds, each bringing their own traditions, chants, flags, and celebrations.

Fans cheer for Cape Verde during a 2026 FIFA World Cup watch party. Photo: Christian Kantosky

Source: Getty Images

This creates a unique cultural mix where global football passion meets American sporting energy. The result is a vibrant, high-energy, and diverse matchday atmosphere unlike anywhere else.

MLS and soccer infrastructure: Building the future

The rise of soccer in the United States has significantly strengthened its football infrastructure. The growth of leagues like Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has driven investment in professional facilities, training environments, and improved stadium experiences.

International teams now benefit from modern training centres, high-quality infrastructure, and elite-level preparation conditions. This development highlights how US sports culture is increasingly integrated with global football.

World Cup matches are being staged across a mix of large American football stadiums in the United States and soccer-specific venues in Canada and Mexico, selected for their high capacities and modern fan amenities.

A general view of the Dallas Stadium in Texas. Photo: Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Is tailgating happening at the World Cup?

Tailgating is already underway at the 2026 World Cup, as fans embrace the American tradition of grilling, lawn games, and pre-match celebrations outside massive NFL stadiums with sprawling parking lots.

Packed stadiums, high energy, and strong fan experiences show how US sports culture is reshaping the World Cup. In the United States, matches become full-scale entertainment events driven by atmosphere, technology, and community. This blend of scale and spectacle sets a new global standard for the beautiful game.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the upcoming 2034 FIFA World Cup, which will return to a single-country hosting format for the first time since 1998, with Saudi Arabia taking on the role of sole organizer.

This significant shift emphasizes the nation's ambitious infrastructure developments and raises questions about the logistical simplicity and strategic planning that lie ahead as the footballing world prepares for this historic event.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng