A Nigerian lady earns praise on social media after she shared details of her WAEC results and her JAMB score

She mentioned the exact score she got in the UTME she sat for, and her performance in 100 level at the university

Her social media post drew the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to react

A young Nigerian lady who scored very high in her JAMB exam drew the attention of many people to her results after her 100 level in the university.

She mentioned in her post that she wrote WAEC and got multiple As in her examination, and she also mentioned the score she got in her JAMB exam.

Lady earns praise online after revealing her 306 JAMB score and university CGPA. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source:Getty Images/ Cultura Creative, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Lady posts JAMB score, 100-level CGPA online

Speaking about her WAEC results and JAMB score, she wrote:

"7 A's in WAEC, JAMB score 306."

In the same post, she spoke about the CGPA she had in her 100-level.

Her statement:

"100 level 4.96 CGPA."

Also in her post, she said she got distinctions in her First MB and also expressed joy about her academic feat and how far she has come.

Nigerian lady with multiple As in WAEC and 306 JAMB score shows off her CGPA. Photo Source: JAMB

Source: Twitter

@_mariamherself wrote:

"3/3 distinctions in my First MB."

"I still have a long way to go, but I'm proud of how far I've come."

Her post drew the attention of many people who took to the comments section to praise her and share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shows 100-level CGPA

@marenthro noted:

"Mariam herself indeed. only one muri."

@relaxvitalis noted:

"HOT BREAD = HOT CAKE."

@GIdemson shared:

"Rooting for you."

@jayniferkato added:

"You people have two heads oo."

@DOlarewaju2099 wrote:

"That's so nice. Congratulations. More achievement."

@mimits7x noted:

"Nbl,all Mariam too sabiiii Proud of you namie."

@goodnesschuksfx added:

"Na really HOT BREAD you be fr!"

@dogmaticsapphic wrote:

"My fuc.king goat from ."

@_mariamherself said:

"1420 in the SATs too, even though that didn't work out."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after gaining admission into the University of Ibadan following years of setbacks.

The young woman revealed that she wrote WAEC twice, sat for JAMB three times, and spent three years at home before finally securing admission into the institution.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after finally gaining admission into the University of Abuja following years of persistence.

The fresh undergraduate revealed that she wrote WAEC twice and sat for the JAMB examination five times before securing admission into the institution. She shared a video from her matriculation ceremony on social media.

Lady reveals brother’s WAEC grades, JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady appealed for opportunities for her younger brother after sharing his outstanding academic achievements online.

According to her, the young man scored 324 in JAMB, earned 4 As and 5 Bs in WAEC, and currently maintains a perfect 5.0 CGPA while studying Mechatronics Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Minna. Describing him as one of the brightest students she knows.

Source: Legit.ng